Kim Kardashian shows off perfume bottle modeled after her body

Kim Kardashian West wasn't kidding when she (nearly) bared all in a series of NSFW photos to promote her newest fragrance, KKW Body.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star debuted the KKW Body bottle in a clip posted to social media on Wednesday, which is an exact, albeit smaller, replica of Kim's torso, curves and all.

“Alright guys, I want to show you my bottle for KKW Body,” she stated in her Instagram story, as she slowly opened a gray box showcasing the off-white statuesque bottle inside.

Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West's Tweets

“So this is not the press box you guys, this is the regular box,” Kim, 37, continued, as she rotated the bottle. “I didn’t do press boxes because I wanted everyone to get this amazing box. I thought this was such a cool box within itself, that the bottle is like, on a statue pedestal, like a statue in a museum.”

During the reveal of her strategically posed naked photos on Tuesday, the reality star told fans that in making the bottle for the fragrance, out April 30, she had to construct a full-on mold of her body.

Kim Kardashian Shares NSFW Nude Pics to Promote Her New Fragrance

The big bottle reveal comes just a day after Kim came to husband Kanye West's defense over a slew of tweets, which included talks of a 2024 presidential run.

"To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic and his tweets being disturbing is actually scary," the mother of three wrote on Twitter. "So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair."

Kim Kardashian Shares Topless Photo Taken by Husband Kanye West