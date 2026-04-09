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Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s $6M deal with Ray J explodes as judge refuses to keep secrets sealed

A legal expert says the judge's ruling puts Kardashian in a 'difficult spot' and compares the situation to blackmail

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
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Kim Kardashian’s attempt to keep details of her 2003 sex tape settlement with Ray J private is unraveling, as a recent court ruling could expose the $6 million agreement.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, a California Superior Court judge denied Kardashian's request to seal the confidential settlement agreement on March 30.

"Kardashian engaging in sexual activities should be sealed: as the parties recognize, that recording has already been the subject of public disclosure," honorable judge Steven A. Ellis stated in the documents. "Rather, the issue is whether the settlement agreement that the parties entered into in 2023 (and documents describing certain terms of that settlement agreement) should be placed or maintained under seal."

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Kim Kardashian split with Ray J

Kim Kardashian and Ray J have been in a legal battle over the details of their $6 million settlement regarding their 2003 sex tape. (Getty Images)

"In connection with these motions, Plaintiffs [Kardashian and Kris Jenner] have presented no admissible evidence that disclosure of the settlement agreement and its terms would cause them any harm," he continued.

Additionally, said Judge Ellis, the arguments presented by Kardashian's counsel that the settlement’s disclosure would "cause substantial harm" to the mom of four's "privacy interests" and "private business affairs" were described as "too vague, speculative, amorphous, and unsupported."

Though Judge Ellis denied the request to seal the settlement, he did grant the request to redact Kardashian's bank account information, with the exception of the last four digits.

Chris Melcher, celebrity lawyer and partner at Walzer Melcher & Yoda, said the judge's ruling was as expected.

Kim Kardashian walking ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at Hotel Gritti in Venice

On Oct. 1, 2025, Kardashian and Jenner filed a complaint against Ray J asserting causes of action for defamation and false light publicity. (Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images)

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"There's no basis for sealing anything other than that bank account information where this [$6 million] was going to be wired to or from," Melcher told Fox News Digital. "The problem is that as a result, though, it allows Ray J now to display this information that they agreed would be confidential, and to further exploit his prior relationship with Kim."

The ruling stems from a 2025 complaint.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenenr, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian pictured

(L-R) Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian attend an intimate dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion on May 8, 2018, in New York City. Kris and Kim are in a legal battle with Ray J over a 2003 sex tape. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

On Oct. 1, 2025, Kardashian and Jenner filed a complaint against Ray J, whose legal name is William Ray Norwood Jr., asserting causes of action for defamation and false light publicity.

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According to the mother-daughter duo, Ray J made public statements about them that were "false, defamatory, and placed them in a false light" on two separate occasions, per the court documents.

On the same day, Ray J filed a cross-complaint against the two for "breach of contract and declaratory relief." Ray J claims that Kardashian breached their contract to refrain from speaking about the sex tape in two different episodes of season 3 of "The Kardashians." 

Ray J and Kim Kardashian leaning toward each other at a fashion show

Kim Kardashian and Ray J dated in the early 2000s. (Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

Kardashian and Jenner filed their motion to seal the settlement agreement on Dec. 15, 2025.

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"The lawsuit against Ray J can be seen as a strategic blunder by the Kardashian-Jenner team," Gerard Filitti, senior counsel at The Lawfare Project, told Fox News Digital. "They initiated an action that resurrected a settled matter, gave Ray J the opportunity to drag a confidential agreement into open court, failed to show why the agreement should remain confidential, and now have to defend against allegations that they themselves breached the very agreement they were trying to keep secret."

"At the same time, a skeptic might see this quite differently," he added. "It has been said that the Kardashian brand was not built in spite of the sex tape, but rather, in substantial part, because of it. Kris Jenner has seemingly made a career out of using her near-surgical ability to convert scandal into cultural currency, and one would be forgiven for wondering whether a litigation strategy that very predictably resurfaces the most-talked-about moment in the family’s history is either accidental or a blunder."

Ray J and Kim Kardashian posing together on a red carpet.

Their relationship brought widespread attention after a private sex tape they made together was leaked in 2007. (Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

"If the goal was to remind a new generation of the origin story that launched an empire, there are worse ways of doing that than a defamation lawsuit that puts your name back in every news cycle," he continued. "Things certainly have a way of coming full circle."

Melcher said the judge's denial puts Kardashian in a "difficult spot."

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"Kim made an agreement with Ray J with a substantial payment of money so that he could not disparage her and so that she could find peace. And now to have that $6 million payment turned into a public fight makes it very difficult for her to ever know, 'How can I ever buy my peace? Because every agreement I make with Ray J, he can just turn around and say that I broke it, and now I'm paying more money.'"

"What she thought she was buying was just actually another round of Ray J harassing her and trying to shake her down for more money," he added. "So it puts her and other people in this position in a difficult spot because they can either go to court and have it all aired out or continue paying off these people who persistently make claims against them."

Kim Kardashian wearing a black dress with chains at a London premiere.

Kardashian has been put in a "difficult spot," according to legal experts.  (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

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Whether the case will head to trial, Melcher thinks it's unlikely.

"It's too risky and uncertain to go to trial," he said. "And that might result in yet another settlement. How does Kim know that that's the last payment? It's like being blackmailed. You can pay off the blackmailer, but they could just come back again and ask for more money."

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Representatives for Kardashian and Ray J did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A hearing on Kardashian and Jenner's motion to compel arbitration is set for April 24.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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