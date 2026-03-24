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Kim Kardashian faces parenting police over praising son's 'dangerous' e-bike trick

Fans warned Kim Kardashian that Saint, 11, appeared to be mid-crash that couldn't have 'ended well'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
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Kim Kardashian caught heat for keeping up with her son on two wheels.

The mother-of-four innocently celebrated her son, Saint, on social media with a snap of the 11-year-old popping a wheelie while riding an electric bike.

While the Skims founder appeared to be in awe of her little one, fans erupted with concern and criticism for Kim's enthusiasm toward a dangerous maneuver.

Saint, the oldest son of Kim and ex-husband Kanye West, appeared to hold onto the handlebars as he flipped the front wheel of his e-bike in the image shared online.

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Kim Kardashian walks red carpet, Saint rides e-bike

Kim Kardashian got criticism for a post celebrating son Saint's "dangerous" maneuver. (Getty Images/Instagram)

"Omg lol that is dangerous," one fan wrote, while another noted, "That looks really safe—in the middle of the road."

"Don't allow that for that boy it's dangerous plz am telling you," one user noted. "He’s going to hurt himself. Great mothering."

Another wrote, "Girl you’re going to create a monster 😂 trust me, I know!!"

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Despite some criticism, the reality star received praise for Saint's skills, but shared speculation about what may have happened after the image was taken.

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"We’ve all posted this pic before …. Milliseconds before a loop," one user wrote, to which another responded, "Feet comin right off those pegs in that pic."

"He went too high and probably flipped over," one follower wrote. "Right foot says he was crashing."

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"That doesn’t look like it ended well," another fan echoed. "At least he’s wearing a helmet."

Kim's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kim Kardashian with family at SKIMS event

Saint West (second from right) is the oldest son of Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West. (Dimitrios Kambouris)

Kim Kardashian wears gold gown

Kim Kardashian stumbled outside the Vanity Fair Oscars party Sunday. (Getty Images/ TikTok)

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The "All's Fair" actress recently reveled in her own fumble following the 98th Academy Awards.

While her skin-tight gold Gucci gown caused all the right commotion, the reality TV star missed her mark and fell into a bush while heading into the ultra-exclusive Vanity Fair soirée in Los Angeles.

Kim gave her millions of followers a look into her glam routine with a TikTok shared Tuesday evening, reminiscing about the big night at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Kim Kardashian walking with Stephanie Shepherd

Kim Kardashian attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last week. (PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

While walking with longtime friend Stephanie Shepherd, the influencer asked whether her right shoe "should be tighter" before crashing down.

As the "Kardashians" star stumbled into a bush, a trio of handlers came to her aid and helped prevent the SKIMS founder from hitting the ground.

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Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

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