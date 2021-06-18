Kim Kardashian: I owe ex-husband Kris Humphries an apology

Kim Kardashian says she owes Kris Humphries an apology — but he was apparently not in a forgiving mood.

The "KUWTK" star, 40, confessed during the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion that she attempted many times with no success to tell her ex-hubby how sorry she was for the way she handled their 72-day marriage and years-long divorce.

"I tried to," she admitted. "I tried calling him for months."

She said that she once ran into Humphries at the Beverly Hills Hotel, while she was out with her daughter North and pregnant with her son Saint, but things didn’t go well.

"I saw him and all of his friends got up from the table, we had the tables next to each other," she said. "All of his friends got up and said hi to me and he literally just looked at me and like wouldn’t even speak to me."

Earlier in the episode she admitted, "I was so nervous to break up with someone. I handled it totally the wrong way. I fully broke up with him in the worst way and I couldn’t — I just didn’t know how to deal. I learned so much from it."

Kim also explained that Humphries is "faith-based" and wanted an annulment so it wouldn’t be "on his record," which is why he claimed fraud in his filing — not because she conned him into marriage.

"If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too," she said. "I wish I was only married once."

Kim is currently divorcing her third husband, Kanye West. Her first marriage was to Damon Thomas.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner all agreed that they didn’t think the marriage was going to last, with Jenner confessing she told Kim she could get out of the wedding the night before.

"I thought, ‘OK, everyone, you know, we’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever and it’s going to be a huge joke,'" Kim confessed, chalking her nerves up to cold feet.

She also admitted that she did not save any of the money that they were pocketing from production for filming their wedding, instead spending it on covering the difference in cost of what production was paying for the nuptials.

"I would have saved my money," she joked.

The second part of the "KUWTK" reunion will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

