Cardi B goes after ESPN stars who picked Patriots to lose to Texans: 'They didn't believe in us'

Cardi B is talking the talk as the New England Patriots walk the walk.

The hip-hop star and girlfriend of Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs came after the ESPN panelists who predicted the Houston Texans would advance to the AFC Championship. Mina Kimes, Ryan Clark, Hannah Storm, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears each chose the Texans.

However, multiple turnovers and clutch plays from Diggs and Kayshon Boutte helped the Patriots to the win.

"THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!!" Cardi B wrote on X.

"What are you talking about? Nothing!" she added in the video that accompanied the social media post.

PATRIOTS RETURN TO AFC CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER FORCING 5 TEXANS TURNOVERS IN HEAVY WINTRY MIX

Cardi B confirmed that she was dating Diggs in September and has been spotted at Gillette Stadium several times with other girlfriends and wives of Patriots players and team owner Robert Kraft. She had Diggs’ child in November.

New England won the game, 28-16. The Texans turned the ball over five times, including one that led to a pick six from Marcus Jones.

Diggs had four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. Boutte had three catches for 75 yards and made an incredible one-handed touchdown grab that proved to be the knockout blow in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots are one win away from being back in the Super Bowl. The AFC Championship will be their first appearance in the post-Bill Belichick and Tom Brady eras.