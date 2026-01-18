Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Cardi B goes after ESPN stars who picked Patriots to lose to Texans: 'They didn't believe in us'

Patriots defeated the Texans 28-16

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Julian Edelman on Patriots’ Super Bowl odds, Seahawks, Bills S.B.o.B? | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Julian Edelman on Patriots’ Super Bowl odds, Seahawks, Bills S.B.o.B? | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Julian Edelman joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the New England Patriots’ odds of winning the Super Bowl, if the Seattle Seahawks can contend like the Legion of Boom did in years past, and if it’s Super Bowl or Bust for the Buffalo Bills.

Cardi B is talking the talk as the New England Patriots walk the walk.

The hip-hop star and girlfriend of Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs came after the ESPN panelists who predicted the Houston Texans would advance to the AFC Championship. Mina Kimes, Ryan Clark, Hannah Storm, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears each chose the Texans.

Cardi B at a November Patriots game

 Rapper Cardi B acknowledges the crowd during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 2, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

However, multiple turnovers and clutch plays from Diggs and Kayshon Boutte helped the Patriots to the win.

"THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!!" Cardi B wrote on X.

"What are you talking about? Nothing!" she added in the video that accompanied the social media post.

Stefon Diggs is tackled

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, middle, is tackled against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Steven Senne/AP Photo)

Cardi B confirmed that she was dating Diggs in September and has been spotted at Gillette Stadium several times with other girlfriends and wives of Patriots players and team owner Robert Kraft. She had Diggs’ child in November.

New England won the game, 28-16. The Texans turned the ball over five times, including one that led to a pick six from Marcus Jones.

Diggs had four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. Boutte had three catches for 75 yards and made an incredible one-handed touchdown grab that proved to be the knockout blow in the fourth quarter.

Stefon Diggs gets the touchdown

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, bottom, catches a touchdown pass against Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed, middle, and safety Calen Bullock, top left, during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Mark Stockwell/AP Photo)

The Patriots are one win away from being back in the Super Bowl. The AFC Championship will be their first appearance in the post-Bill Belichick and Tom Brady eras.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

