Emmy Awards: Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner poke fun at themselves while presenting

Kim Kardashian and little sister Kendall Jenner went the extra mile to poke fun at themselves on Sunday night on television’s biggest night.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” stars took the stage at the 71st Emmy Awards to present the honor for outstanding competition program and send several shots in their own direction.

“Our family knows first-hand that compelling television comes from real people being themselves,” said Kardashian, 38, “Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted,” added Jenner, 23, which drew laughter from the audience.

EMMYS THROW SHADE AT FELICITY HUFFMAN'S INVOLVEMENT IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Viewers on social media immediately noticed the audience’s reaction to Kardashian and Jenner’s presentation pointing out that it seemed as though the actors in attendance weren’t laughing with at the sisters at all, but laughing at them.

KANYE WEST PREACHES ‘RADICAL OBEDIENCE’ TO JESUS DURING SUNDAY SERVICE IN ATLANTA

“Eeeek. There was a very loud laugh from the audience when Kim Kardashian was presenting. Laughing at her; not with her. It was uncomfortable (and, in my opinion, uncalled for) in the room,” wrote one user on Twitter, while many others echoed the sentiment.

“The crowd laughing when Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner -presenting the Emmy for best reality show -talked about being real and unscripted is priceless!!!” said another viewer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I can't be the only one who heard the audience laugh when Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were presenting? Am I?” asked an additional viewer.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” would beat out “The Amazing Race” as well as “The Voice,” for the top honor.