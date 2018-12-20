Kardashian-Jenner sisters to shut down their apps in 2019

Keeping up with the Kardashians will be harder in the new year.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner announced Wednesday they will be shutting down their apps in 2019.

"We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019. We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead," the Kardashian-Jenner sisters wrote in a statement on their websites.

The sisters are following in the footsteps of Kendall Jenner, who said last year she will not be updating her app in 2018.

KIM KARDASHIAN, KANYE WEST SLAMMED FOR FLYING IN 'OBNOXIOUS AND UNNECESSARY' PRIVATE BOEING 747

The family launched the apps in 2015 and for a monthly fee, subscribers were able to see intimate moments that were not shown on the sisters’ social media pages or on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” They also shared information about their workouts and meal plans they follow to stay fit.

The app shutdown announcement comes just months after the Kardashian sisters said they were closing all of their DASH stores.

“After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores,” Kim Kardashian previously said. “We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and since then we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our Dash Dolls spin-off show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives.”

The sisters still have several projects, including clothing and makeup lines, while appearing on their long-running reality show.