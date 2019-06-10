Kim Kardashian shares first close-up photo of son Psalm West

Kim Kardashian is giving fans a closer look at her and Kanye West's son Psalm.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to social media on Monday to share the first close-up photo of the couple's baby boy.

"Psalm Ye," Kardashian, 38, captioned the sweet snap, which featured the 1-month-old -- in a white onesie -- sound asleep.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST WELCOME FOURTH CHILD

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS NEW BABY BOY IS 'THE MOST CALM AND CHILL' OF HER CHILDREN

Fans immediately reacted, saying that the family's newest addition does, in fact, look like Kim and Kanye's 16-month-old daughter, Chicago. When the couple welcomed Psalm via surrogate last month, the KKW Beauty mogul mentioned the resemblance between her two little ones.

"He’s here and he’s perfect!" Kardashian wrote on Twitter at the time. "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On social media Monday, many echoed the mom of four's statement. One person tweeted: "omg he is Chi’s TWIN!!!!!!!"

"So cute that’s def Chi’s twin," commented another person.

"He looks exactly like Chicago," tweeted one individual.

The pair — who wed in 2014 — are also parents to North, 5, Saint, 3.