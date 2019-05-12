Kim Kardashian says new baby boy is 'the most calm and chill' of her children

The newest member of Kim Kardashian’s family has stolen her heart.

On Saturday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 38, who welcomed her fourth child, via surrogate, with husband Kanye West on Thursday, posted a handful of snaps from her recent baby shower, in addition to sharing a few details about her newborn son.

“We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower,” Kim wrote on Instagram.

“I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much,” she continued.

It was revealed in January that Kim and Kanye, 41, were expecting their fourth child together. The couple also shares son Saint, 3, and daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, who was also born via surrogacy.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” Kim tweeted Friday, later posting that her son is, “also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

Though the name of Kim and Kanye’s fourth child has not yet been announced, Page Six confirmed Friday that the baby arrived Thursday, May 9, and weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

