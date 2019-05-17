Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kardashians
Published

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reveal name of fourth child

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome fourth childVideo

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome fourth child

Rapper Kayne West and his makeup mogul wife Kim Kardsahian welcomed their fourth child via surrogate on Friday. The reality star confirmed the news via Twitter, saying her second son is 'here and he's perfect.' Kardashian announced she was expecting baby number four in January and has been open about her decision to use a surrogate because of health complications.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally revealed the name of their fourth child: Psalm West.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to social media on Friday to share their baby boy's moniker with a screenshot of a text message from the "Yeezy" rapper.

"Beautiful Mother’s Day With the arrival of our fourth child,” Kanye, 41, wrote. "We are blessed beyond measure We have everything we need.”

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST WELCOME FOURTH CHILD

The message also showed a sweet photo of the family's newest addition sleeping in a bassinet.

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS NEW BABY BOY IS 'THE MOST CALM AND CHILL' OF HER CHILDREN

Kim and Kanye welcomed their son via surrogate last week.

"He’s here and he’s perfect!" the KKW Beauty mogul confirmed on Twitter at the time. "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," she added.

The pair — who wed in 2014 — are already parents to North, 5, Saint, 3 and Chicago, 18 months.