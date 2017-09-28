Expand / Collapse search
Kim Kardashian confirms she's expecting baby via surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016.

Kim Kardashian finally confirmed that she and Kanye West are expecting a third child together — in a trailer for the upcoming season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” of course.

After months of reports Kimye was expecting a third child via surrogate, Kim finally broke the news herself while on the phone with Khloé Kardashian.

“What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?'” Kim, 36, asks in the extended trailer.

“The person’s pregnant?” Khloé, 33, responds.

“We’re having a baby!” Kim finally squeals.

