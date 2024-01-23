Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Kardashian appalls Internet by resuming Balenciaga ambassadorship: 'Anything for a check'

Balenciaga was previously criticized in 2022 after sharing a holiday advertisement with children that many found inappropriate

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
'Outnumbered' on outrage over Balenciaga's controversial ad Video

'Outnumbered' on outrage over Balenciaga's controversial ad

The panel discussed the widespread outrage after the company released an ad featuring children with teddy bears in bondage.

Kim Kardashian's latest partnership is fueling public outrage in a decision that some have dubbed "distateful."

Kardashian is resuming her partnership with fashion house Balenciaga more than a year after the brand was widely boycotted for a 2022 holiday advertisement that many deemed to be sexualizing children. Kardashian was announced as Balenciaga's ambassador on Monday, where she emphasized her willingness to do "what's right."

"For several years now, Balenciaga's designs have been a part of my many looks – and some of my most iconic fashion moments," Kardashian said. "This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under [creative director] Demna. For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what's right. I'm excited about this next chapter for the brand to become their ambassador."

BALENCIAGA SPARKS OUTRAGE OVER 'DEPRAVED' AD CAMPAGIN WITH TODDLERS, TEDDY BEARS IN BONDAGE

Split screen of the announcement made by Balenciaga on Instagram reposted by Kim Kardashian saying she's their new ambassador and her statement

Kim Kardashian was announced as Balenciaga's ambassador on Jan. 22, just over a year after the fashion house was plagued with controversy over an advertisement involving children. (Kim Kardashian/Balenciaga Instagram)

The court of public opinion condemned Kardashian for resuming her relationship with the brand, suggesting the billionaire was just trying to make a buck.

"It’s not surprising at all that Kim Kardashian doesn’t care about Balenciaga’s recent history (including its vulgar approach to children) because cashing in is her goal," one user shared on X, formerly Twitter. "Kim will literally do anything for a check. Ms. Ambassador is trying to make y’all forget that this company used children inappropriately for their fashion campaigns," another wrote.

Others voiced their frustration over not holding Kardashian or the brand accountable. "The thing is she’s doing this because she feels invincible, we should have actually canceled her a long time ago," one person commented. "I’m honestly against this. They need to be held accountable for the child abuse. When A-list celebrities continue to partner with brands like these it is so disheartening."

One person was critical of Kardashian as her decision seemed to conflict with her identity, writing, "Kim Kardashian being a spokesperson for Balenciaga as a mother and an aspiring lawyer is extremely distasteful."

Kim Kardashian with blonde hair looks over her shoulder at the GQ Men of the Year event

Kim Kardashian was slammed online for resuming her relationship with fashion house Balenciaga. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Balenciaga released its controversial holiday campaign on Nov. 16, 2022, and issued an apology on Instagram on Nov. 24.

"We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms," the brand wrote.

Kardashian denounced the ad on Nov. 27, writing in a series of tweets, "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society – period. I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

She also added that she was "re-evaluating" her "relationship with the brand," however, in recent months she has been photographed wearing clothing from the fashion house.

Kim Kardashian

KIm Kardashian donned Balenciaga outfits on three separate outings in October and November 2023. (Getty Images)

In December 2022, Kardashian spoke about cancel culture and how her response to the fashion flub was subject to its own controversy. "Even with the Balenciaga thing, it was like, everyone was like ‘Why aren’t you speaking out? Why aren't you speaking out?' And I'm like wait – I'm not in this campaign. I don't know what's happening, let me like take a minute to research this," she explained on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast.

"And then as soon as I saw what everyone was seeing on the Internet and the reality of the situation, I completely spoke out and gave my thoughts on child porn and completely denounced it. But because I didn't say ‘F--- Balenciaga, that’s it.' People got mad at that."

Kim Kardashian in a Swarovski encrusted outfit at an event with her dark hair in an updo

Kim Kardashians stated she would be reevaluating her relationship with Balenciaga in November 2022. (Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

Kardashian explained at the time that no matter what response she gave, she would still be subject to backlash.

"They're mad if I don't speak out, they're mad if I do speak out, and if I don't cancel. They're just mad that if you don't cancel someone in today's society then… I know people talk about cancel culture and how crazy it is, but it's still happening. And so it's never been my place," she shared. "The whole point of life is to make mistakes, is to grow, and to evolve and be better people. Obviously there is absolutely no place or an ounce to even play with anything with children. Like any sexualization of children, there's like not an ounce of that… should be in our brains and in our society. I get that. I couldn't have been more clear on, ‘This is horrifying. This is disturbing.'"

Balenciaga in black lettering on stone

Balenciaga was eviscerated after releasing an advertisement with children and teddy bears in bondage. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The initial campaign led to a major boycott of the brand, spearheaded by celebrities like Brittany Aldean

A representative for Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. In addition to historically being dressed by the brand, Kardashian also appeared in a separate 2022 Balenciaga campaign and previously held the role of ambassador.

