ENTERTAINMENT
Kim Cattrall reveals changed plastic surgery attitude, is 'battling aging in every way'

Cattrall stars with Robert De Niro in ‘About My Father,’ ahead of ‘And Just Like That’ cameo.

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
Kim Cattrall has admitted she’s rethinking her stance on plastic surgery.

In a new interview with The Times, the "Sex and the City" star revealed why she changed her attitude.

"I'm in my sixties now and I'm all about battling aging in every way I can. There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you," she said.

"But yes, if you have the money and, more importantly, the right surgeon. It can’t be emphasized enough. You want to look like you!"

She added, "It's not just a vanity thing. I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally I am looking after myself."

Close up of Kim Cattrall wearing silvery jacket on the red carpet

Kim Cattrall says she's "battling aging in every way" after previously being against plastic surgery. (Dia Dipasupil)

KIM CATTRALL ON COMING BACK TO TV: 'I WAITED A LONG TIME'

Cattrall has several projects in the works. She’s starring alongside Robert De Niro in the recently released comedy, "About My Father," and has an upcoming Netflix series, which she also served as a producer on, titled "Glamorous."

But fans are most excited about her return to the world of "Sex and the City," after news broke that she will be reprising her role of Samantha Jones in the rebooted series, "And Just Like That" for a cameo.

Cattrall has had an off-camera tensions with series star Sarah Jessica Parker, with the "Mannequin" star opting not to return for a third installment of their "Sex and the City" movies, nor the Max project.

The announcement of her return came after her interview with The Times, where she declined to talk about "And Just Like That."

arah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon smile on the carpet for the premiere of "Sex and the City 2"

Kim Cattrall shared she did not want to return for a third "Sex and the City" movie, before a reboot was even in the works. (Rune Hellestad/Corbis)

SARAH JESSICA PARKER SAYS KIM CATTRALL FEUD DOESN'T 'REFLECT' REALITY: 'THERE HAS BEEN ONE PERSON TALKING'

"I moved on," she told the outlet. "I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge. Also, at this point in my life I don’t want to be on a set and be unhappy. I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy."

Indeed, Cattrall said she was living "a nice life" with her current boyfriend, British audio engineer Russell Thomas.

Kim Cattrall with boyfriend Russell Thomas on the red carpet

Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas attend the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022in London, England. (Kate Green)

The pair met 2016 after Cattrall recorded an essay she’d written about insomnia for BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

Thomas would visit her in Canada, and she said the relationship was really gradual with Russ. Our lives were so separate and so different."

The pandemic locked the couple together, "a true test of any relationship" Cattrall said, and they’ve been inseparable since.

"It’s a nice life," she said. "And I’m very grateful for that."

