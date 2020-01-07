Expand / Collapse search
Kim Cattrall on coming back to TV: 'I waited a long time'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Kim Catrall is returning to the small screen in a big way.

The "Sex and the City" star will lead Fox's "Filthy Rich," a drama about the heirs of a businessman fighting for their piece of his pie. The role will also mark her first time on Network television.

“After "Sex and the City," I waited a long time to go back to television,” Cattrall, 63, said in a press conference Tuesday. “It wasn’t until I saw "Sensitive Skin" that I really wanted to go back to television. I was having a lot of questions about mid-life crisis, about menopause, about what now, what is the next chapter of my life.”

"Sensitive Skin," which aired on HBO Canada from 2014-2016, followed Cattrall's Davina as she and her husband navigated middle age.

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker sparked a very public feud.

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker sparked a very public feud. (Reuters)

The actress noted that working for network television is vastly different than working for premium networks like HBO, where "Sex and the City" aired.

“I’ve never been on network television. Coming back to television has changed so much just since I did Sex and the City," she recalled. "I mean we don’t cut anymore, we just keep going. Everything is digital, instead of one or two cameras, we have five cameras. You can’t kind of warm-up to a close-up. You have to be right on your game all the time.”

Cattrall says that her character in "Filthy Rich" is "exploring mortality."

“She’s in her 60s like I am," the actress explained. "You’re starting to lose your family members, you’re starting to lose friends. It does bring to question, what now and how much longer? I like to work things out in my work. If I have these questions, maybe other women are having them.”