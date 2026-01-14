Kiefer Sutherland’s troubled legal past resurfaces after rideshare altercation ends in arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kiefer Sutherland's latest arrest is only his most recent run-in with the law.

The 59-year-old "Designated Survivor" star had issues with law enforcement as early as 1989 following his first arrest for a DUI.

His arrest record continued over the years with subsequent arrests for driving under the influence, ultimately leading up to his most recent arrest earlier this week.

Here is a brief history of Sutherland's experience with law enforcement.

1989

Sutherland's first brush with the law was in 1989, when officers with the Los Angeles Police Department pulled him over and arrested him for driving under the influence.

In the process, they also charged him with carrying a concealed and loaded weapon.

Following the arrest, Sutherland pleaded no contest to the charge of alcohol-related reckless driving, and in turn the more serious charge of carrying a concealed and loaded weapon was dropped.

Pleading no contest means the defendant didn't contest the charges against him but also did not admit guilt.

1993

Sutherland was pulled over a second time on suspicion of driving under the influence, in 1993, and was arrested after he failed a sobriety test.

Just like in 1989, the actor pleaded no contest, and when given the choice between serving jail time or doing community service, he chose community service.

The actor reportedly served 2011 hours of community service.

2004

In 2004, Sutherland was arrested for driving under the influence in Los Angeles for the third time.

Following his third arrest, the "24" actor pleaded no contest to the DUI charge. This time, however, he received a harsher punishment than in the past. After pleading no contest, Sutherland was ordered to serve five years probation, 50 hours of community service and attend an alcohol treatment program.

"Because I’m a public person, I’ve embarrassed my mother and my family and, most specifically, my daughter," he told Rolling Stone in April 2006. "It’s been the biggest problem for me. I have a few drinks, and I’m not so worried about tomorrow and not thinking about yesterday."

He continued: "I am in this moment and I don’t give a s--t about anything else, and that’s that. It’s right out of the textbook on problem drinkers. And I’m not stupid. I know it’s my fault, usually in an effort to make someone laugh. And then the next day, I go, ‘Oh, God, don’t let me do that again.’ So why do I do it again? And again? And again?"

2007

Sutherland found himself in trouble with the law again when he was arrested for his fourth DUI in September 2007.

Police stopped him after he made an illegal U-turn and was arrested after failing a sobriety test on the field. Sutherland pleaded no contest in court, and was sentenced to 48 days in jail at the Glendale City Jail, as this arrest was in violation of his probation stemming from his 2004 arrest.

He remained on probation following his 48-day stint in jail.

"I can also look back on my life and tell you very squarely that the only bad things that have ever happened to me in my life have been because I like to go to bars and have drinks with my friends," he said during an October 2016 appearance on "The Jess Cagle Interview" show.

"I would be lying if I told you that there weren’t moments where I felt I let it get away from me," he added. "So it’s kind of been a push and pull through my life."

2009

Sutherland was arrested in May 2009 and charged with third-degree assault, after he headbutted designer Jack McCollough, while at an after party following the Met Gala.

The New York Post quoted an eyewitness saying: "Sutherland was really drunk, and he got accidentally bumped by McCollough. They started arguing, and then he just headbutted him." Reports at the time indicated that McCollough was hit so hard his nose was broken.

The actor reportedly turned himself in to police, and since he was still on probation from his 2004 arrest, he was facing major consequences. The charges against him were dismissed, however, when Sutherland and McCollough released a joint statement announcing they had resolved their issues.

"I am sorry about what happened that night and sincerely regret that Mr. McCollough was injured," Sutherland said in the statement at the time.

"I appreciate Mr. Sutherland's statement and wish him well," McCollough said in his statement.

2026

Sutherland was arrested on Monday, Jan. 12 in Los Angeles, after officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about an assault involving a rideshare driver. He was later released on $50,000 bond.

"The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim," LAPD officials told Fox News Digital. "Officers arrested Sutherland at the scene for Criminal Threats."

The initial call to dispatch came in around 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 12. The audio described the person reporting as wearing a "white-based jacket, blue jeans, brown sneakers." According to the call, the person reporting was running from the suspect – presumed to be Sutherland.

"Suspect is no longer chasing the PR, now is behind PR's vehicle, a black SUV. No further," the person on the dispatch audio can be heard saying.

LAPD told Fox News Digital that the driver did not sustain any injuries from the incident, which required them to seek medical attention at the scene, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.

