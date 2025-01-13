Carrie Underwood to perform 'America the Beautiful' at Trump inauguration

Country music star Carrie Underwood is expected to perform at President Trump’s inauguration, Fox News Digital has learned.

A Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee spokesperson told Fox News Digital Underwood will perform during the swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance on Jan. 20.

Underwood, the 2005 "American Idol" winner, will be singing "America the Beautiful" and will be joined by the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

Underwood will perform "America the Beautiful" after Vance takes his Oath of Office and before Trump takes the Presidential Oath of Office.

