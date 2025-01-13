Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Carrie Underwood to perform 'America the Beautiful' at Trump inauguration

The top country star and 'American Idol' will perform during Trump's swearing-in ceremony

Brooke Singman
Published
Country music star Carrie Underwood is expected to perform at President Trump’s inauguration, Fox News Digital has learned. 

A Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee spokesperson told Fox News Digital Underwood will perform during the swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance on Jan. 20. 

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood's Tennessee home caught fire on Sunday night. (Getty Images)

Underwood, the 2005 "American Idol" winner, will be singing "America the Beautiful" and will be joined by the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club. 

Underwood will perform "America the Beautiful" after Vance takes his Oath of Office and before Trump takes the Presidential Oath of Office. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

