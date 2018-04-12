Khloe Kardashian forgives Tristan Thompson for cheating, report says

Khloe Kardashian already has forgiven her boyfriend Tristan Thompson over accusations he cheated on her, PEOPLE reported Thursday evening.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who gave birth to a daughter Thursday morning, “is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” a source told PEOPLE. “Absolutely nothing else matters.”

Kardashian welcomed the bundle of joy just two days after photos emerged of the Cleveland Cavaliers player kissing a woman at PH-D Lounge in New York City.

The photos, obtained by The Daily Mail, were snapped at the rooftop bar Saturday night. Soon after, The Shade Room posted a separate video showing Thompson and the woman appearing to enter the Four Seasons hotel together.

TMZ also shared video from October appearing to show the basketball star kissing a woman at a DC hookah lounge. The same video also appeared to show Thompson touching and engaging with two other women. Kardashian was three months pregnant at the time.

Despite the seemingly damning photos and video, Kardashian “isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” a source told PEOPLE.

“She’s basically already forgiven him. She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on,” the source said.

Kardashian's forgiveness comes at the heels of another Daily Mail report alleging Thompson cheated on the reality star with a fifth woman.

According to the Mail, the basketball player has been intimate with a woman identified only as Tania over the past five months.

The pair have been pictured together several times at hotels and nightclubs.