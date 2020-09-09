Kevin Spacey sued by Anthony Rapp, another plaintiff for alleged sexual assault in 1980s: docs

Kevin Spacey has been hit with a lawsuit by actor Anthony Rapp and another plaintiff, who both allege the “21” star sexually assaulted them in separate incidents when they were 14.

In a complaint filed Wednesday in a New York City court and obtained by Fox News, the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor -- who had first spoken out against Spacey in 2017 -- alleged that he met the former “House of Cards” star in 1986 as a stage performer in the Broadway show “Precious Sons.”

Rapp claimed in the Manhattan Supreme Court filing that Spacey, now 61, invited him to his home in Manhattan where things took a turn.

In the lawsuit, Rapp detailed what he has said publicly about Spacey, that the older actor allegedly made a sexual advance to him when a then-teenage Rapp attended a party.

In Wednesday's complaint, it alleges that Spacey “intentionally and voluntarily and without plaintiff’s consent engaged in an unwanted sexual advance with a 14-year-old and grabbed then-infant plaintiff, Anthony Rapp’s, buttocks, lifted him onto a bed and laid on plaintiff’s body."

“As a result of the forgoing conduct, plaintiff was forced to extricate himself and, fearing for his safety, ran into the bathroom of defendant's apartment,” the filing continues.

Furthermore, the complaint alleges Spacey tried to persuade Rapp to stay at his apartment but Rapp left shortly after.

When Rapp first made the accusation three years ago, Spacey issued a statement saying he didn't remember the encounter but apologized.

An additional accuser – only identified as C.D. in the court filing – said he met Spacey when he was just 12 years old at an acting class.

In the complaint, C.D. describes a similar approach that Spacey allegedly used on Rapp.

Two years after the pair met, C.D. alleges Spacey also invited him to his apartment where he “engaged in sexual acts with the plaintiff, C.D., while the plaintiff was 14 years old, including … the infant plaintiff performing anal intercourse on defendant Spacey and oral sex.”

The case complaint alleges Spacey continued such sexual encounters “on different occasions” and during their final encounter, Spacey allegedly “attempted to anally sodomize the plaintiff, C.D.” And despite the boy’s multiple protests, Spacey allegedly kept up his pursuit until the boy “was able to free himself … and fled the defendant’s apartment.”

The court filing states that both Rapp and C.D. “sustained psychological injuries, including but not limited to, severe emotional distress, humiliation, fright, anger, depression and anxiety.”

Another case, involving an 18-year-old man who claims he was groped by Spacey at a bar in Nantucket in 2016, was dismissed by Massachusetts prosecutors after the accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify about text messages from the night of the alleged groping that the defense claimed were deleted.

Both Rapp and C.D. are suing for unspecified damages.

An attorney for Spacey did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

The Associated Press contributed to this report