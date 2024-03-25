Kevin Hart shares the reason why he steers clear of making political jokes: 'I understand my lane'

ke

Comedian Kevin Hart shared on Sunday the reason why he doesn't tell political jokes.

Hart was recognized at the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The prize, honoring performers who have inspired change in Hollywood’s comedy culture, was awarded to Hart for his contributions to American humor throughout his career. The ceremony notably featured a limited amount of comical political jabs – similar to Hart's comedic style of avoiding politics.

"The idea of politics is not one that I associate with humor," Hart said.

Hart was asked how he navigates comedy without dipping his toes into the divisive line of American politics, a move he said was not "the best energy or format" for his craft.

"I mean, honestly, I don't really partake in it," he told The Daily Mail. "I'm a product of bringing people together. You know, my comedy is one that's global – and when you're global, you're in an environment where laughter is the priority."

"It doesn't mean I'm against political humor, it's just more that I understand my lane and I operate in what I do very well," he continued.

Although the celebration steered clear of controversial punchlines, a handful of comedians were able to sneak in a few political jokes.

Dave Rubenstein, chairman of the Mark Twain Prize, nodded towards President Biden’s mature age in comparison to how old Mark Twain would be in 2024, stating, "[He’d be] just about the age when you can run for president."

Comedian Chris Rock took jabs at former President Trump, warning "dark days" were ahead if he takes back the White House.

Referring to his trip over the Canadian-U.S. border while filming a movie during the height of the 2020 pandemic, comedian Chelsea Handler jested at Hart for almost starting a "border crisis."

The 44-year-old actor and comedian expressed elation after being honored at the ceremony.

"Right now, [I’m just feeling] excitement and just the feeling of being humbled at the fact that I would be in the association of those in comedy. I hope that in years to come I’ll look back at this historic moment for me," Hart said.

"You can’t buy support. You can’t fake that. It means so much to me to see the people I’d show up for show up for me," the 3-time Emmy winner said after accepting the Mark Twain Prize. "I fell in love with something I could do for the rest of my life. I committed to comedy. I fell in love with something I can grab onto. All my eggs are in this basket and, oh my God I’m happy with my choice."