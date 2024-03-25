Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Kevin Hart shares the reason why he steers clear of making political jokes: 'I understand my lane'

Comedian says political jokes are 'not the best energy' for his entertainment style

By Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi Fox News
Published

ke

Tyler Fischer on making comedy funny again Video

Comedian Kevin Hart shared on Sunday the reason why he doesn't tell political jokes. 

Hart was recognized at the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The prize, honoring performers who have inspired change in Hollywood’s comedy culture, was awarded to Hart for his contributions to American humor throughout his career. The ceremony notably featured a limited amount of comical political jabs – similar to Hart's comedic style of avoiding politics.

"The idea of politics is not one that I associate with humor," Hart said.

TYREEK HILL INVOLVED IN ALTERCATION AT KEVIN HART COMEDY EVENT IN ATLANTA: REPORT

Kevin Hart standing on stage waving at crowd.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Kevin Hart speaks on stage during the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. ((Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images))

Hart was asked how he navigates comedy without dipping his toes into the divisive line of American politics, a move he said was not "the best energy or format" for his craft.

"I mean, honestly, I don't really partake in it," he told The Daily Mail. "I'm a product of bringing people together. You know, my comedy is one that's global – and when you're global, you're in an environment where laughter is the priority." 

"It doesn't mean I'm against political humor, it's just more that I understand my lane and I operate in what I do very well," he continued.

'NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT DONALD TRUMP:' MEDIA SOUND THE ALARM ON THE 'DANGEROUS DISTRACTION' OF HIS HUMOR

Kevin Hart and his wife, two daughters and two sons on a red carpet.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: (L-R) Hendrix Hart, Kenzo Hart, Eniko Hart, Kevin Hart, Kaori Hart and Heaven Hart attend the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC.  ((Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images))

Although the celebration steered clear of controversial punchlines, a handful of comedians were able to sneak in a few political jokes.

Dave Rubenstein, chairman of the Mark Twain Prize, nodded towards President Biden’s mature age in comparison to how old Mark Twain would be in 2024, stating, "[He’d be] just about the age when you can run for president."

Comedian Chris Rock took jabs at former President Trump, warning "dark days" were ahead if he takes back the White House. 

Referring to his trip over the Canadian-U.S. border while filming a movie during the height of the 2020 pandemic, comedian Chelsea Handler jested at Hart for almost starting a "border crisis."

STAR-STUDDED 'PALM ROYALE' SERIES FEATURES CAROL BURNETT AT 90; RICKY MARTIN MAKING COMEDY DEBUT

Kevin Hart in a black turtleneck and grey suit on the red carpet

Kevin Hart talks about the car accident that almost cost him his life in 2019. (Mike Coppola)

The 44-year-old actor and comedian expressed elation after being honored at the ceremony. 

"Right now, [I’m just feeling] excitement and just the feeling of being humbled at the fact that I would be in the association of those in comedy. I hope that in years to come I’ll look back at this historic moment for me," Hart said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You can’t buy support. You can’t fake that. It means so much to me to see the people I’d show up for show up for me," the 3-time Emmy winner said after accepting the Mark Twain Prize. "I fell in love with something I could do for the rest of my life. I committed to comedy. I fell in love with something I can grab onto. All my eggs are in this basket and, oh my God I’m happy with my choice."

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi is a freelance production assistant at Fox News Digital.