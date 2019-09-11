Kevin Hart released from hospital after car crash: reports

Kevin Hart has been discharged from a Los Angeles hospital following a Sept. 1 car crash in which he sustained major back injuries, according to multiple reports.

People magazine, citing a source, reported that Hart left the hospital on Wednesday and is now at a rehabilitation facility.

Hart will spend roughly one week at the facility -- where he is set to undergo physical therapy -- with the ultimate goal of getting him back home so he can start outpatient care, sources told TMZ.

Police sources told TMZ that a Plymouth Barracuda belonging to Hart veered off the road on the Mulholland Highway in the Malibu Hills. Hart and the driver of the vehicle, Jared Black, suffered "major back injuries," per a California Highway Patrol collision report.

According to TMZ, Hart fractured his spine in three places and he had to have a spinal fusion procedure. A female passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, was unhurt, the site reported.

The vehicle ended up in a ditch about 10 feet off the side of the winding road after it smashed through a wooden fence. The roof of the Barracuda was almost completely crushed in the crash.

Per TMZ, the driver was not drinking.

Hart's wife, Eniko, gave an update on the star's condition one day after the crash, telling TMZ, "He's great. ... Yup, he’s going to be just fine."

Hart, an in-demand comic and film star, bought the car as a 40th birthday present for himself in July.

