Kevin Hart's wife says he's 'going to be just fine' after suffering back injury in car accident

Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko, gave an update on the star’s condition following a car accident over the weekend that left him hospitalized with a back injury.

The “Jumanji” star, 40, suffered a “major back injury” according to a California Highway Patrol collision report after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda drove off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment Sunday night. Hart was in the passenger seat at the time. The driver, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, was determined not to have been intoxicated at the time of the collision.

TMZ reporters caught up with Hart’s wife after she appeared to have gone on a coffee run at the hospital.

“He’s great,” a clearly drained Eniko told reporters. “Yup, he’s going to be just fine.”

She explained that Hart is awake, but not lively and joking around just yet. However, he's in good spirits.

Sources tell the outlet that doctors completed a successful back surgery on Hart Sunday evening. He is reportedly expected to stay in the hospital for a few more days while he recovers so that doctors can keep an eye on him.

The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway. Pictures from the incident show the vehicle’s roof almost completely crushed in from the impact.

TMZ previously reported that Hart was the first to get out of the vehicle after the crash where a member of his security team reportedly picked him up in an SUV. He was reportedly taken to his nearby home for medical treatment before he checked himself into a hospital where he remains at this time.

