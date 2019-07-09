Kevin Hart bought something blue for his birthday - a custom 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda

Kevin Hart bought himself a birthday present fitting of a movie star. A movie car.

The actor/comedian picked up a famous custom 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda to celebrate turning 40 on July 6.

The blue hardtop was built by Speedkore Performance Group and appeared in “The Fate of the Furious” with several of the company’s other creations.

The two-door has been heavily modified with “shaved” styling, carbon fiber body parts, a modern supercharged 6.4-liter Hemi V8 tuned to produce 720 hp, a lowered suspension, high performance wheels with foot-wide rear tires and a fully updated interior.

It’s nicknamed “Menace” and was first shown at the 2016 SEMA show, where it caught the eye of the film’s producers. Hart didn’t share what he paid for it, but some of Speedkore’s similar cars have been listed on the collector car market for well over $500,000.

That's how much Hart reportedly spent last December to buy classic cars for his entire team to mark the end of a comedy tour.

BE HEARD! FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK AND JOIN THE CONVERSATION