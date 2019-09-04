911 audio from Kevin Hart's car crash released

The 911 call from the car crash that left Kevin Hart seriously injured on a mountainous Southern California roadway was released Wednesday.

Moments after Hart's muscle car crashed over the weekend, a witness describes a man believed to be the comedian and telling a dispatcher that he "looked like he's hurting."

The eyewitness account is part of 911 audio recordings released by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A California Highway Patrol collision report says the actor was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment early Sunday.

The report says the crash also included passenger Rebecca Broxterman and Jared Black, who was driving. The witness also described Black as appearing to be seriously hurt.

The CHP says Hart and Black suffered "major back injuries." The accident, which remains under investigation, occurred on a stretch of road in the hills above the city of Malibu.

Hart's wife, Eniko, gave an update on the star's condition earlier this week, telling TMZ, "He's great...Yup, he’s going to be just fine."

She explained that Hart is awake, but not lively and joking around just yet. However, he's in good spirits.

Sources tell the outlet that doctors completed a successful back surgery on Hart Sunday evening. He is reportedly expected to stay in the hospital for a few more days while he recovers so that doctors can keep an eye on him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.