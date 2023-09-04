Kevin Costner hints at 'Yellowstone' lawsuit during heated divorce battle

Kevin Costner might be heading for another legal battle.

Costner, 68, hinted at a possible court showdown over money he is owed from his time on "Yellowstone" while fighting over child support payments with his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner. Before a judge ruled in favor of the actor on Friday over monthly payments, Costner spoke in depth about the drama surrounding "Yellowstone" season five.

Costner seemingly had issues with the timing of filming "Yellowstone" as he wanted to focus on his latest project, "Horizon." The first movie in the four-part saga is currently in post-production, a "critical" time in the process. "I'm here," Costner emphasized.

"Somewhere along the line they wanted to change things," he said of the "Yellowstone" filming process. "They wanted to do 5A and 5B…affected ‘Horizon.’ I was going to do my movie ‘Horizon’ and leave that show, do my movie, then do B."

KEVIN COSTNER TAKES THE STAND IN CUSTODY COURT BATTLE AFTER DAY OF TEARS AND HURLED INSULTS

LISTEN: KEVIN COSTNER DISCUSSES HIS WIN IN CHILD SUPPORT BATTLE WITH FOX NEWS DIGITAL

"A show I was only doing once a year I was now doing twice."

Costner explained that he had been offered $24 million to do seasons five, six and seven of "Yellowstone," before scheduling broke down and the show was canceled.

"I will probably go to court over it," Costner responded when asked by his estranged wife's lawyer if he had received a payout from the latest seasons of "Yellowstone."

Paramount did not respond to Fox News Digital's multiple requests for comment.

The actor's drama with "Yellowstone" was thrown into the spotlight as Baumgartner's lawyer dug into how much money Costner brought home from the hit Western show that has run for five seasons. His estranged wife's lawyer asked if Costner was "offered" to "do season six." It was "complicated," according to the actor.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We did negotiate," he explained. "There were issues about creative. I tried to break the log jam. They walked away."

In May, Paramount confirmed "Yellowstone" would end following the second half of season five.

Following the announcement of the show's cancelation, creator Taylor Sheridan addressed Costner's exit. "I’m disappointed," Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter. "It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it."

"Yellowstone" season five explores how Costner's character is handling life as the governor of Montana and the unexpected challenges that role brings to his ranching family. The hit series, created by Sheridan, has been airing since 2018.

After the Costner-led show became a smash hit, the Paramount+ streaming service ordered the spin-off series "1923," and "1883."

Additionally, Paramount confirmed that Matthew McConaughey would be starring in his own upcoming spin-off series.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP