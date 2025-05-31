Kesha changes cover art for 'Delusional' single after fan backlash over AI image

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kesha unveiled the new cover artwork for her single "Delusional" after facing backlash from fans for initially using an AI-generated image.

In a November post on X, formerly Twitter, the 38-year-old singer announced the release of "Delusional" along with a photo of the AI-created cover, which featured a pile of brown handbags scattered on a street crosswalk. The title of the song was scrawled in black paint on the bags, with some markings deliberately misspelled.

After Kesha's post sparked controversy with fans who expressed their dismay and disappointment over her use of AI in lieu of a human artist, the "TikTok" hitmaker took to Instagram May 20 to share the new cover, featuring an image of herself taken by photographer Brendan Walter. In the caption, Kesha explained why she had decided to change the single's cover.

"When making the single art for my song Delusional, I wanted to make the point that it's DELUSIONAL that the world expects artists to continue making art when we are so undervalued," she wrote.

"I tried to echo my ideas in the form of a political single cover," Kesha continued. "I’ve realized that living in alignment with my integrity is more important than proving a point."

WHY KESHA LOST IN COURT TO DR. LUKE, AND WHAT'S NEXT

"So I've decided to change the cover art for this song," the pop star added. "She's one of my favorites."

"DELUSIONAL Single art brought to you by my incredible team of humans."

Kesha went on to credit Walter along with members of her beauty team, including Britney Tokyo, Eduardo Ponce and Leo Chaparro, her creative director Matthew Daniel Siskin, her stylist Marta Del Rio and her videographer Jake Chamseddine.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Thanks to my crew for helping me live out here in my highest and c------- potential," Kesha wrote.

"I’ve realized that living in alignment with my integrity is more important than proving a point." — Kesha

"AI is a pandoras box that we as a society have collectively opened, and I think it's important that we keep human ramifications in mind as we learn how to use it as a tool and not as a replacement," she added.

"Just me healing, in real time," Kesha concluded along with a kiss emoji.

The new cover artwork for "Delusional" featured an image of Kesha sitting with her arms and legs zip-tied to a black leather chair. She wore her long blonde hair down with several strands covering her face and flashed a wide smile. A large pink dot was superimposed on a corner of the image.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Delusional" was the second single that Kesha released from her upcoming sixth studio album "Period." On July 4, 2024, Kesha released the album's first single "Joyride," The song marked Kesha's first release under her independent label Kesha Records, which she launched in September 2024.

It was also her first release after she parted ways with her former labels RCA and Kemosabe Records in December 2023. In June 2023, Kesha settled her decade-long legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke, who owns Kemosabe Records.

Kesha has released two additional singles leading up to "Period's" debut, including the country pop song "Yippee-Ki-Yay," featuring rapper T-Pain, and the pop anthem "Boy Crazy."

The pink dot has been featured on all the singles' covers and has become the logo for the album. "Period" is slated to be released on July 4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This summer, Kesha will embark on a tour in support of the album. She is co-headlining with the pop rock band Scissor Sisters, who reunited after seven years in 2024. The tour kicks off July 1 in West Valley City, Utah.

In spring 2026, Kesha will continue solo with a European leg of the tour, which will conclude in Dublin, Ireland.