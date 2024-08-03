Kesha says she 'didn't know' prop knife was replaced by 'real butcher knife' during Lollapalooza performance

Kesha's always been known to go all out for her fans. This time, however, she apparently didn't know what she was getting herself into.

During her set at Lollapalooza 2024 on Thursday, the 37-year-old singer dominated the stage with performances of some of her biggest hits. During her rendition of "Backstabber," Kesha – who was rocking a blood-stained tank top and mini skirt – took her theatrics to the next level while running around with a knife and consistently making stabbing motions.

There's one problem though. The "TiK ToK" singer claims she didn't know she was performing with a "real butcher knife."

"Sooooo apparently the prop knife went missing and they replaced it with a real butcher knife stolen from the kitchen. and i didn’t know. till now," she posted to X (formerly Twitter) after the performance. "Watch that again."

BRITNEY SPEARS GETS POLICE WELFARE CHECK AFTER DISTURBING KNIFE VIDEO

"OMG? that’s so unprofessional," one fan commented.

"And if you had decided to improvise??? An inquiry should be put in with your team and someone should be held accountable that’s sooooo bad," another wrote.

Representatives for Kesha did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kesha isn't the only star who's pushed the boundaries with dangerous props.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In September 2023, Britney Spears shared a video of her dancing with knives. The move eventually prompted a police check in.

Once the sheriff's department established from two independent sources Spears was not in any danger physically or emotionally, officials felt comfortable enough to clear the call without incident.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The pop star spoke out about the knife scare with another video of her dancing with the same knives.

"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA," she explained. "These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post.