T-Pain reveals he accidentally ignored hundreds of direct messages from fellow celebrities on Instagram

T-Pain just experienced a major "oops" moment.

The hip hop artist, whose real name is Faheem Rasheed Najm, revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that he had no knowledge of Instagram's "request" folder, which sifts messages coming from accounts users don't normally interact with.

The minor feature can easily go unnoticed if you're not familiar with it. They appear under a separate tab in a user's messages folder which will show up as a "request" in blue.

"I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that's full of celebs trying to reach me," T-Pain wrote over a video showing his message requests folder.

It was filled with messages from numerous stars including basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, singer Keri Hilson, "Bachelor" star Tyler Cameron, Viola Davis, Fergie, and more.

"Dude is that fergie? smh," the text over his video continues. "I've been accidentally straight up ignoring all of these people for like 2 years. I thought DM's are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don't have to go digging for these.

"I apologize to everybody on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn't fit in this video. These are just the ones I haven't checked and replied to. Yup.....I'm stupid," he concluded.

Although a peek at the comments section of his post shows that he's certainly not the first who's been unaware of the feature.

"Lol same bruh...s--t wild," one user wrote.

"Omg I literally just did the same exact thing like two days ago," another person wrote.

"This is amazing! Lmao Can't wait to catch up!" Jordin Sparks reacted.

Hilson also responded with laughter and an eye-roll emoji.

"You need an answering machine at this point," another said.

In his caption, T-Pain questioned how he can "super apologize?" "Press conference? Town hall meeting? I'm dumb," he joked.