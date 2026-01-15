Kenny Chesney says he does 'a lot of witchcraft' to his body for health benefits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While discussing his personal sauna and intermittent infrared sauna use, Kenny Chesney admitted this week he "does a lot of witchcraft stuff to my body."

"Cold plunge, heat and ice. I do a lot of IV stuff. I do plasma exchange," the country star told Rob Lowe on his "Literally!" podcast on Thursday.

He explained that plasma exchange is "really intense, but you feel fantastic."

Lowe joked that Chesney should start selling plasma exchanges, saying, "I've got my homework. Kenny Chesney’s plasma exchange. ‘Hi, I’m Kenny Chesney, get your very own bag.'"

"It’s really great for you," Chesney laughed.

Plasma exchange involves blood being taken from a patient and the plasma removed and exchanged for a replacement fluid, usually donor plasma or another protein solution, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It is often used in blood cancers, disorders or after organ transplants.

In 2015, Chesney partnered with the Love Hope Strength Foundation’s Get on the List Campaign while on tour to create locations at his shows where fans to do cheek swabs to see if they were matches to be bone marrow donors, according to Cat Country 107.3.

"When Kate McMahon, with our tour promoter, explained it to me, it seemed not only so simple, but the kind of thing the No Shoes Nation is all about," Chesney said in a press release at the time. "Give back to others, help where you can, live to the fullest and make a difference. I can’t believe they’ve found 25 matches, but I couldn’t be prouder for the fans who come out and live these songs with us."

In 2016, the "She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy" singer delved into his late 40s wellness routine with GQ.

He said he got a new manual treadmill and stopped drinking beer on the road.

"There's no plugging it in," he told the magazine of the treadmill. "Your body does the work and moves the belt. Walking on it is hard, much less sprinting. Running on the Curve got me in better shape than I've ever been in."

Of giving up beer drinking, the now-57-year-old said: "Once I make up my mind to do something, that's what I'm gonna do. I have that mental makeup. I can go down and hang out on the boat in the island and stay for an overextended vacation, enjoy it, then come home and cut it off."