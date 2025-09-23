Kenny Chesney mourns Brett James after country songwriter dies in plane crash with wife and stepdaughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country star Kenny Chesney is mourning the sudden and devastating loss of his longtime friend, Brett James.

James, whose songwriting credits shaped some of the biggest hits in country music, was confirmed dead in a tragic plane crash that also killed his wife and stepdaughter on Sept. 18. He was 57.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on X (formerly Twitter), Chesney remembered the deep creative bond they shared for decades.

COUNTRY SONGWRITER BRETT JAMES’ WIFE AND STEPDAUGHTER NAMED AS ADDITIONAL VICTIMS IN FATAL PLANE CRASH

"A very difficult goodbye to my Brother Of The Sun Brett James," Chesney, 57, wrote.

"I haven’t wanted to post cause I didn’t want to believe it. Brett and I shared a unique bond. A Brotherhood. A kinship."

The duo created several beloved hits together, some of which Chesney recalled were written in a single afternoon.

"We wrote Reality and Out Last Night on the same afternoon sitting on my pool deck in the Virgin Islands two days after Christmas," he said.

James, whose songwriting credits included other chart-toppers like Carrie Underwood’s "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and Jason Aldean’s "The Truth," was more than a collaborator for Chesney – he was family.

BRETT JAMES, ‘JESUS, TAKE THE WHEEL’ SONGWRITER, DIES IN NORTH CAROLINA PLANE CRASH

"We had a lot of authentic life fun writing songs together over the years and I’m sure going to miss it," Chesney continued. "It’s hard to process his creative soul being gone. This kind of loss. I feel as if part of my creative soul went with him."

Chesney acknowledged how much of James' songwriting is showcased in his set lists.

"Half the songs in my shows are songs he wrote or songs we wrote together. So it’s impossible for me to do shows moving forward and not think about him."

The country star concluded his tribute with a gut-wrenching goodbye.

"I can’t believe I’m saying it but adios Brett James," he wrote. "Thank you for being a lifer, for being a shirtless, sunburned troubadour, for your friendship, your songs and all the laughs. Save me a seat at the After Party!"

He closed with lyrics from his song, "Knowing You."

"God we were so alive / I was a kid on a carnival ride / Holding my breath til the moment you were gonna leave me to soon / But I’d do it all over cause damn it was good Knowing You."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "How Forever Feels" crooner accompanied his heartfelt tribute with photos of his dear friend James and moments of the two together.

Throughout his photo carousel, James is seen all smiles with his guitar, while another picture captured the two friends on stage together.

The country music hitmaker died in a plane crash in North Carolina last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The plane, owned by James, carried two additional passengers who were also pronounced dead at the crash site. It was later revealed that those two passengers were his wife, Melody Carole Wilson, and his stepdaughter, Meryl Maxwell Wilson.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the plane was registered to James under his legal name, Brett James Cornelius. He appeared to have been piloting the plane.

"A Cirrus SR22T crashed in a field in Franklin … around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 18. Three people were on board," the FAA shared in a statement.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the accident.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

James’ illustrious career spanned decades, as he became one of the most successful and beloved songwriters in Nashville.

In 2020, James was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He worked on more than 500 songs recorded by artists like Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Meghan Trainor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.