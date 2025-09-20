Expand / Collapse search
Departed

Country songwriter Brett James’ wife and stepdaughter named as additional victims in fatal plane crash

Federal Aviation Administration confirmed 3 people died when plane crashed in Franklin, North Carolina field on Sept. 18

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Country music hitmaker Brett James, the man behind Carrie Underwood's iconic "Jesus, Take the Wheel," died Thursday in a plane crash in North Carolina. He was 57.

The plane, owned by James, carried two additional passengers who were also pronounced dead at the scene. As new information about the crash comes to light, it's been revealed that those two passengers were his wife, Melody Carole Wilson, and his stepdaughter, Meryl Maxwell Wilson.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the plane was registered to James under his legal name, Brett James Cornelius. He appeared to have been piloting the plane.

Brett James holding a guitar

Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James died at the age of 57 in a plane crash in North Carolina. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

"A Cirrus SR22T crashed in a field in Franklin, , around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 18. Three people were on board," the FAA shared in a statement. 

Just months before his untimely death, James shared a heartfelt moment with his loved ones. On June 16, he was all smiles as he posted a family photo.

"Such an amazing Father’s Day!!" James captioned the Instagram post.

Several days before his family post, the country songwriter shared a selfie of himself and his wife Melody on the beach. 

"So much fun with my love in the Bahamas," he captioned the photo.

Brett James performing

James died alongside his wife and his stepdaughter in the North Carolina crash. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for ASCAP)

The plane crash occurred just days after James’ stepdaughter, Meryl, celebrated her 28th birthday.

On Instagram, Melody had posted a heartfelt tribute to her daughter, filled with throwback photos of Meryl over the years. 

"Happy Birthday my Love!! How Blessed am I to be your Momma!" she proudly wrote in the social media caption

Brett James performs

James’ illustrious career spanned decades, as he became one of the most successful and beloved songwriters in Nashville. (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

"You’re the MOST BEAUTIFUL AMAZING HUMAN inside and out! I’m humbled and grateful everyday for your shining presence in my life! God has already used you for His Kingdom in so many ways and so much more to come! No words can express what a gift you are to me and everyone that KNOWS YOU."

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are currently investigating the incident.

Brett James, Hillary Lindsey, and Gordie Sampson holding Grammy for Best Country Song, 2007

Brett James, Hillary Lindsey and Gordie Sampson hold their award for best country song, "Jesus Take the Wheel," at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2007. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

The plane took off from Nashville’s John C. Tune Airport before crashing under still-undetermined circumstances in the woods of Franklin. Authorities have yet to release additional details regarding the cause of the crash.

James’ illustrious career spanned decades, as he became one of the most successful and beloved songwriters in Nashville. 

He worked on more than 500 songs recorded by artists like Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Meghan Trainor.

As the investigation into the plane crash continues, the country music world grieved the loss of a musical legend.

The country songwriter was best known for his work on "Jesus, Take the Wheel", which not only earned Underwood a Grammy, but also became an anthem of modern country music. 

Underwood shared an emotional tribute to her longtime friend, as she admitted James' death is "unfathomable."

"The loss of Brett James to his family, friends and our music community is too great to put into words," she wrote on Instagram.

Brett James and Carrie Underwood at 43rd Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards.

Brett James was best known for his work on "Jesus, Take the Wheel", which earned Carrie Underwood a Grammy. (Rick Diamond/WireImage/Getty Images)

She added in her tribute, "Brett’s passing is leaving a hole in all of us that I fear won’t ever go away. It will forever be a reminder that this life is but a moment…we have to make the most of each day we’re given here on earth. Each day is a gift … Love you, man. I’ll see you again someday."

James additionally co-wrote "Blessed" for Martina McBride and "Out Last Night" for Kenny Chesney, among numerous other chart-toppers.

In 2020, James was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

