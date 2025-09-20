Country songwriter Brett James’ wife and stepdaughter named as additional victims in fatal plane crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music hitmaker Brett James, the man behind Carrie Underwood's iconic "Jesus, Take the Wheel," died Thursday in a plane crash in North Carolina. He was 57.

The plane, owned by James, carried two additional passengers who were also pronounced dead at the scene. As new information about the crash comes to light, it's been revealed that those two passengers were his wife, Melody Carole Wilson, and his stepdaughter, Meryl Maxwell Wilson.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the plane was registered to James under his legal name, Brett James Cornelius. He appeared to have been piloting the plane.

BRETT JAMES, ‘JESUS, TAKE THE WHEEL’ SONGWRITER, DIES IN NORTH CAROLINA PLANE CRASH

"A Cirrus SR22T crashed in a field in Franklin, , around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 18. Three people were on board," the FAA shared in a statement.

Just months before his untimely death, James shared a heartfelt moment with his loved ones. On June 16, he was all smiles as he posted a family photo.

"Such an amazing Father’s Day!!" James captioned the Instagram post.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Several days before his family post, the country songwriter shared a selfie of himself and his wife Melody on the beach.

"So much fun with my love in the Bahamas," he captioned the photo.

The plane crash occurred just days after James’ stepdaughter, Meryl, celebrated her 28th birthday.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

On Instagram, Melody had posted a heartfelt tribute to her daughter, filled with throwback photos of Meryl over the years.

"Happy Birthday my Love!! How Blessed am I to be your Momma!" she proudly wrote in the social media caption.

"You’re the MOST BEAUTIFUL AMAZING HUMAN inside and out! I’m humbled and grateful everyday for your shining presence in my life! God has already used you for His Kingdom in so many ways and so much more to come! No words can express what a gift you are to me and everyone that KNOWS YOU."

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are currently investigating the incident.

The plane took off from Nashville’s John C. Tune Airport before crashing under still-undetermined circumstances in the woods of Franklin. Authorities have yet to release additional details regarding the cause of the crash.



James’ illustrious career spanned decades, as he became one of the most successful and beloved songwriters in Nashville.

He worked on more than 500 songs recorded by artists like Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Meghan Trainor.

As the investigation into the plane crash continues, the country music world grieved the loss of a musical legend.

The country songwriter was best known for his work on "Jesus, Take the Wheel", which not only earned Underwood a Grammy, but also became an anthem of modern country music.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Underwood shared an emotional tribute to her longtime friend, as she admitted James' death is "unfathomable."

"The loss of Brett James to his family, friends and our music community is too great to put into words," she wrote on Instagram.

She added in her tribute, "Brett’s passing is leaving a hole in all of us that I fear won’t ever go away. It will forever be a reminder that this life is but a moment…we have to make the most of each day we’re given here on earth. Each day is a gift … Love you, man. I’ll see you again someday."

James additionally co-wrote "Blessed" for Martina McBride and "Out Last Night" for Kenny Chesney, among numerous other chart-toppers.

In 2020, James was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.