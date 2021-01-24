Kenneth Branagh will play Boris Johnson in British coronavirus drama series

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going to have a moment to shine in an upcoming scripted series about the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

Johnson, 56, will be played by Northern Irish actor Sir Kenneth Charles Branagh, 60.

The limited series will be titled "This Sceptred Isle" and will air on Sky Atlantic, a subscription-based television channel under Comcast and Sky Group Limited. It will be filmed in early 2021 and premiere next fall, according to Deadline.

Sky Atlantic’s series is going to be directed by Michael Winterbottom, who has worked on other British series and films, including "The Trip," "A Mighty Heart" and "Everyday."

"The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered forever," Winterbottom said in a statement provided to the outlet.

He went on to describe the current pandemic as: "A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community."

Not only will the five-part drama be about the U.K.’s prime minister, but it will also go into the pandemic from the perspective of the Department of Health, The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, hospitals, care facilities and more.

As of Sunday morning, more than 3.6 million U.K. citizens have been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard. Meanwhile, more than 97.500 citizens have passed away from complications related to the respiratory illness.

The European country has since shut down for a second time due to the pandemic’s persistence. And more recently, a new coronavirus variant has been discovered in the U.K., which some experts have suggested could be deadlier, according to a report from the British Broadcasting Corporation.

It is not immediately clear how the current shutdown will impact "This Sceptered Isle’s" filming schedule.