Kendra Wilkinson gets real estate job with ‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richard’s husband Mauricio Umansky: ‘My new boss’

Kendra Wilkinson is ready to show the world she’s got the hustle to thrive in real estate.

Just weeks after passing her California real estate exam, which she studied for while sheltering at home during the coronavirus quarantine period, Wilkinson has landed the first gig of her new career.

On Monday, the former “Girls Next Door” star shared a screenshot of an Instagram post from Mauricio Umansky, who heads the luxury real estate firm The Agency and is the husband of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.

“Welcome to the agency," reads Umansky’s comment in which Wilkinson added an assortment of text and stickers to commemorate her hiring. "So excited to join The Agency!! Let's gooooo!!" she wrote, adding "My new boss.”

The reality star also shared the image on Twitter, captioning the post "😝✅ #timetoWERK @TheAgencyRE."

KENDRA WILKINSON OPENS UP ABOUT THE 'BRUTAL PROCESS' OF MOVING ON AFTER HANK BASKETT DIVORCE

Wilkinson’s hiring comes as many fans urged her to join the cast of the Netflix reality real estate series “Selling Sunset," which already has former Playboy magazine centerfold Heather Rae Young as one of its star brokers.

Umansky’s high-end Los Angeles-based firm is also prominently featured in the Bravo real estate reality series “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” and two of the agency’s leading faces, British transplants James Harris and David Parnes, drive their stories on the popular program.

EX HUGH HEFNER GIRLFRIEND KENDRA WILKINSON REVEALS SHE'S CELIBATE AFTER DIVORCE

The ex-girlfriend of the late Playboy maven Hugh Hefner revealed that she passed her exam on Instagram in June.

“What I’ve been working on during quarantine finally paid off by passing my California real estate exam on the first try,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, attaching a photo of the letter she received marking her achievement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: “Kids n couple friends rooting for me!!! Was so nervous i couldn’t even sleep one minute but I did it and now I can breathe and celebrate my hard work.”