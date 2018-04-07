Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett officially end their nearly nine years of marriage

After almost nine of marriage, Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett have officially called it quits. On Friday, the former Playboy Playmate announced that she has filed for divorce from her former pro football player husband.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote in the caption of a photo she shared of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way.”

The 32-year-old mother of two cited irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by People. The papers also stated that Wilkinson listed the official date of separation as Jan. 1.

“Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real. U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny," she wrote.

At the end of the message, Wilkison thanked her Baskett for "a beautiful eight years of marriage" and for their "two beautiful kids," while also noting that she hopes to see her former football player hubby "happy again."

Prior to confirming the divorce rumors, on Monday, Wilkinson hinted that there was trouble in paradise with a tearful Instagram story photo, which read "10 years. I did everything I could. "It wasn't good enough. I will always love him."

In a separate video on her Instagram story, the former Playmate said, “My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."

In addition to her Instagram posts, Wilkinson also posted a cryptic tweet which read, “Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today i will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.”

After rising to fame on as one of Hugh Hefner's three live-in-girlfriends on E!'s "Girls Next Door," Wilkinson married Baskett in June 2009. The couple's marriage was off to a good start in its early years, the pair welcomed two children together and starred together in their family reality show, "Kendra on Top," but their happy marriage was plagued with rumors of Baskett cheating. The former NFL player allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant with their daughter. Despite the scandal, the coupled decided to stay together.

Although the couple was determined to make their marriage work, sources also told E! News that Wilkinson and Baskett have been having problems for years.

“Things have been at an all-time low recently," a source told E! News. "Kendra wants out of the marriage and is planning to file for divorce soon. She wants to make sure she is making the right decision for her family but has truly hit a breaking point."

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.