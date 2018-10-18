Kendall Jenner's stalker gets onto her property, hangs by the pool

Kendall Jenner‘s security team might want to amp up its forces.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is having trouble with another alleged stalker, this time named John Ford. The 37-year-old was arrested in early September for breaking into Jenner’s gated community, a celebrity residential hotspot, Page Six confirmed. Ford pled guilty to trespassing and the judge ordered him to stay 1,000 feet from the area, TMZ reported.

However, Ford ignored the orders and reportedly broke into the area again last week by scaling the mountainside behind the gated community, where there’s zero security. Jenner’s security spotted him by the supermodel’s pool, but by the time police arrived Ford had fled. He broke in again on Tuesday the same way, but this time her security nabbed him.

He’s being held on a 5150 psychiatric hold, according to TMZ.

Jenner’s attorney, Shawn Holley, told Page Six on Thursday that she’s seeking a civil protective order for Jenner against Ford.

LAPD did not immediately return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.