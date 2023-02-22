Kelsey Grammer remembers friend Kirstie Alley: 'A radiant human being'

Kelsey Grammer and Kirstie Alley first met on the set of "Cheers" in the '80s, but they remained friends up until her death in December 2022.

He remembered her fondly during an appearance on "The Rachael Ray Show" this week.

"I loved Kirstie," he said. A picture was shared of the two of them together on "Cheers," and he said, "She was always beautiful."

"She just had that thing about her," he continued. "She was a radiant human being and that came through her."

Grammer added, "She knew how to love. She was so honest in her emotions all the time."

He then recalled a time when he "got in trouble with the law" while filming the beloved sitcom, referring to his 1988 arrest for drunk driving and cocaine possession and his 1990 arrest, also for cocaine possession.

"She showed up," he said. "She was one of the only ones who really showed up to be supportive and that was magnificent."

Grammer also recalled that Alley always made him laugh. "Everything she did made me giggle. The first time I went to her house there were lemurs living on the property and I thought, only in Kirstie world."

He didn't discuss the last time he saw her, but he did note that a mutual friend threw a party shortly before she passed away and she failed to make an appearance, which he said was unlike her.

"Kirstie was noticeably missing and about a week later she was gone," he said.

Alley's death was first reported by her children, who shared the news on her Twitter account.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," their statement read.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."