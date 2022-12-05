Kirstie Alley dead at 71

Kirstie Alley died following a "battle with cancer," according to her family. She was 71.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," a statement posted by her children on her official Twitter account said.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

Alley earned an Emmy Award and also a Golden Globe Award for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the late '80s sitcom "Cheers," which also starred Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Woody Harrelson, and Rhea Perlman.

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

The statement ended, "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker."

Alley was also known for starring on the silver screen, with roles in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," "Summer School, "Look Who's Talking," "It Takes Two," and "For Richer or Poorer."

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," John Travolta captioned a throwback photo with Alley from their "Look Who's Talking" days.

Tim Allen tweeted his condolences to the late actress Monday, "A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family."

Valerie Bertinelli wrote on Twitter, "Oh Kirstie, Rest in Peace."

Jamie Lee Curtis remembered Alley on Instagram as a "great comic foil in 'Scream Queens' and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news."

The "Drop Dead Gorgeous" star is survived by her two kids, son William and daughter Lillie. Both of her children she adopted with her ex-husband, Parker Stevenson.