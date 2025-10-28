Kelsey Grammer, 70, welcomes eighth child months after admitting to neglecting his older children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelsey Grammer is now a dad of eight.

During Monday's episode of Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong's "Pod Meets World" podcast, the "Frasier" alum revealed that he and his wife, Kayte Walsh, recently welcomed a son named Christopher just a few days prior.

"[Kayte] just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids," said Grammer, who also shares daughter Faith, 12; and sons Gabriel, 10, and James, 8, with Walsh. "It was like three days ago. Christopher that's just joined the family."

Grammer is also dad to daughter Spencer, 41, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman; daughter Greer, 33, with ex Barrie Buckner; and daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, with ex Camille Grammer.

KELSEY GRAMMER FINDS ‘CLOSURE’ AFTER SISTER WAS BRUTALLY MURDERED: ‘DEEPLY TROUBLING’

In 2018, Grammer opened up about being a dad to his younger children.

"It’s fantastic, the energy is magnificent," the actor told Closer Weekly . "I’m as young as they are. [Kayte] has a pristine and extraordinary ability to love. She loves being pregnant and being a mom."

At this stage in life, Grammer said he realized that he may have "neglected" some of his older children when they were younger due to his career.

"I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two," Grammer told People in May. "I'm trying to make up for a little of it now. I'm still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones," he added. "I'm pretty tolerant with the young ones, but I'm clear about how there's certain expectations and certain ways to navigate through a social situation: keep it close to the vest and play it straight, and you're going to be well-served in your life. I'm a little more specific with them about doing their studies and being prepared. [I tell them], 'What's your job in life? Showing up.'"

Earlier this year, Grammer — who penned a memoir , "Karen: A Brother Remembers," to honor the life of his sister — opened up to Fox News Digital about how faith plays a big part in all of his decisions and life's chapters.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In Grammer’s memoir, he recounted the deeply personal and tragic story of his late sister, who was murdered at the age of 18. He also wrote about the deaths of his father and two brothers.

"When the deaths occurred, starting with my grandfather, and then my dad — and I didn't really know my dad — and then when Karen was killed, hanging on to what I'd always seen as a kind of gift of faith, became ... hollow faith," Grammer explained.

"It wasn't working. I thought, ‘Why did I lose this? What happened?’ I felt betrayed by it. And, so, I sort of cursed God at one point and said, ‘You know, hey, I’d rather you didn't bother to help at this point because, honestly, this was colossal. I'm not interested.'"

Grammer admitted he turned away from God in his darkest moments, but he encouraged others to do the opposite.

"I would advise people to step away from that. If I could, I would say, rather than turn away from God, turn toward Him in these situations," he told Fox News Digital. "Because it isn't like God’s out to get you. But it feels like that sometimes. And that was very hard."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"By virtue of writing this book, [my faith] has gained a little ground. By virtue of meeting Kayte, by virtue of living through what we’ve lived through as well, has fortified my faith," Grammer said.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.