Kelly Ripa's 'big hair' throwback sets Instagram abuzz

Kelly Ripa is bringing "big hair" back — at least, she did in her latest Instagram post.

The "Live! with Kelly" host gave fans some 80s nostalgia on Thursday when she posted a photo of her younger self sporting a perm. It's unclear how old Ripa was in the photo, but it brought many people back to her "Dance Party USA" days.

"#tbt #aquanet," Ripa captioned the image, referring to the popular hair spray. The image garnered more than 110,000 likes and thousands of comments.

"Holy eighties hair Batman 😳," one Instagram user replied.

As we used to say 'Big hair, don’t care!' a woman joked.

"The bigger the hair the closer to heaven! 80’s!!!" a user chimed in.

"Dance Party USA Days!!" another exclaimed.

The dance television show ran from 1986 to 1992. When Ripa appeared on the program, she was just a teenager "trying to get her big break," Inside Edition reports.

The TV host's career has certainly taken off since then.

Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are executive producers for the upcoming ABC sitcom "The Sanchez Way," which centers around a Mexican-American family, according to Deadline. She also recently landed a role alongside her husband on the popular teen drama "Riverdale" on the CW.

And Consuelos was thrilled to be back working with his wife.

"It was such a treat. That's how I started my career, working with my wife. We haven't done it in such a long time, acting-wise. It was really good to have her on the show. She knows a lot of the cast. They met over the summer when she was visiting Vancouver. It was just a lot of fun," he told Good Housekeeping on Friday.

Ripa, 48, announced her new role as Hiram Lodge's (Consuelos) mistress in a November Instagram post.

"It’s a family affair........Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale," she wrote at the time.

Consuelos and Ripa have been married for more than two decades. They are parents to Michael, 20, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15.