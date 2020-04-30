Kelly Ripa shares photo comparing Ryan Seacrest's haircut to Heat Miser: 'I rest my case'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kelly Ripa is poking fun at her co-host.

During a recent episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Ripa, 49, and Ryan Seacrest discussed at-home haircuts, which many people have turned to amid their coronavirus quarantines.

During the show, Seacrest's hair was noticeably different from his usual look, and was slightly bushier and curlier.

Ripa found her 45-year-old counterpart's hair to be similar to a not-so-lovable character from the Rankin/Bass Christmas specials: Heat Miser.

She took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a split-screen photo of Seacrest, wild hair and all, next to Heat Miser, whose yellow and orange hair flows upward from his head like flames.

"I rest my case," Ripa wrote in the caption. "#heatmiser vs. @ryanseacrest #haircut #athomehaircut."

Thursday's episode of "Live" contained a segment in which the duo spoke to Xavier Cruz, a barber, who offered tips on giving at-home haircuts.

During the clip, Ripa took a pair of scissors and went to town on her son Michael's hair while Seacrest attempted to follow Cruz's tips with a razor.

"I could watch Ryan's hair explode on the sides all day long," Ripa said. "It's kind of fascinating to watch."

"That is some real width, isn't it?" said Seacrest, running his fingers through his hair.