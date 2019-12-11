Kelly Ripa reveals she had plastic surgery: 'They tore all the way through'

Kelly Ripa revealed that she’s had plastic surgery on a body part that fans would not expect.

On Friday, the popular TV personality took to Instagram to show off her wardrobe and revealed that she had plastic surgery done on her earlobes.

Showing off her diamond earrings in the video, Ripa went into detail about why her piercings initially ended up crooked.

When talking about self-piercing, one woman in the room with Ripa noted that she had pierced her own ears with “a needle and an apple.” Ripa noted that she was in the same boat, then opted to tell her own self-piercing story.

“Me too, that’s why mine are so crooked. Mine are crooked because half of these are self-pierced,” she said, noting her four piercings on one ear and three on the other.

Ripa also mentioned, “I also have gauges. See these holes up here? There were my ear holes that tore all the way through. So I had to go to a plastic surgeon.”

“My two earlobes are now very different… There’s a piece of my earlobe that’s not there, just because he had to sew it together.”

Ripa also spoke about botox and noted that it’s challenging to upkeep.

“[In the morning] I'm trying to roll my face and put essential oils on and make myself look frozen in time, which is hard. Even the botox is like, ‘Look sis, maybe it's time to hang up the jock strap.’”