Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos spend Christmas in the mountains, show off gifts

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated Christmas in the mountains and received some meaningful gifts in the process.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ripa, 49, shared an image of her and husband Consuelos, 48, posing in front of their Christmas tree while rocking pajamas on her Instagram Story.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host also showed off the gift that she received from her “favorite third child,” son Joaquin, 16.

For Ripa, Joaquin gave her a small painting of the moon illuminating the night sky, while Consuelos received a painting of a snow-capped mountain range with the sun shining above it.

Ripa also shared a photo of her and Consuelos riding up a ski lift before hitting the snow-covered mountains.

She captioned the post, “Naughty and Nice 🎄❄️☃️⛷🎿.”

In mid-December, Ripa took to Instagram to show off her 2019 family Christmas card.

The photo collage shows Ripa and her loved ones striking their best family poses — both serious and cheeky — while the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host orchestrates the whole charade; some images show Ripa setting the camera timer and barely making it back to pose in time for the shutter to capture the family moment.

"With love, The Consuelos Family Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin (Chewie not pictured)," she wrote.

The adorable holiday card said the family is “tipping into 2020,” with Ripa and Consuelos’ youngest child, 16-year-old Joaquin Antonio, donning a dapper royal blue velvet suit jacket, easily standing out from the rest of the pack – which opted for the traditional black-and-white look.