Kelly Ripa celebrates Mark Consuelos’ 48th birthday with sweet tribute

Kelly Ripa is saying happy birthday to the “finest man” she knows.

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-host celebrated Mark Consuelos’ 48th birthday on Saturday with a sweet video tribute on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the finest man! You are our heart and soul and rock and roll @instasuelos,” Ripa wrote along with a video that included photos of Consuelos with friends and their children over the years.

Consuelos responded to the post by writing "thank you" with four heart emojis.

The couple shares three children Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16.

Ripa and Consuelos got married in May 1996 after they met on the set of “All My Children.” Ripa revealed last July that she and the "Riverdale" actor broke up a week before the eloped in Las Vegas.

"Right before we got married, we broke up," Ripa said in an episode of Betches' Comments by Celebs podcast. "We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped. Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married."

The couple has since been together and constantly show their love for one another on social media through photos and flirty messages.

The 48-year-old also grabbed fans’ attention on Friday when she posted a photo of herself wearing a white string bikini in red Bose headphones, a company she works as a brand ambassador for.

“Warning: this ad contains graphic images of a woman over forty in swimwear,” she captioned the post, in part. The comment appears to be a reference to when Ripa was body-shamed by Internet trolls after her husband, 48-year-old actor Mark Consuelos, posted a "sexy" bikini photo of her to his Instagram last year.

