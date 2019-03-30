Kelly Ripa dons white bikini, shows off toned body in Instagram photo

Kelly Ripa confidently donned a white string bikini in an Instagram photo Friday.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host, 48, took to the photo-sharing platform with three different shots of herself in the bikini and red Bose headphones. Ripa is a brand ambassador for the company.

“Warning: this ad contains graphic images of a woman over forty in swimwear,” she captioned the post, in part. The comment appears to be a reference to when Ripa was body-shamed by Internet trolls after her husband, 48-year-old actor Mark Consuelos, posted a "sexy" bikini photo of her to his Instagram last year.

KELLY RIPA REVEALS EMBARRASSING NSFW MOMENT WITH ANDY COHEN IN WARNING TO FANS

The images Friday quickly caught the attention of Consuelos, who commented with three heart emojis in response.

Other celebrities, too, chimed in.

“You look amazing!!!” actress Debi Mazar also said.

“You’re such a babe!!!” Consuelos’ “Riverdale” costar Marisol Nichols wrote.

“Nice,” said Skinnygirl CEO and Founder Bethenny Frankel.

In January, Ripa wore a similar swimsuit while enjoying a beach getaway with Consuelos in Mexico. At the time, the former “All My Children” star showed off her washboard abs.

The mother of three paired her look with a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of oversized sunglasses. Consuelos showed off his own muscular frame in matching white shorts, along with a hat and shades.

The photo emerged just days after she revealed Consuelos is an avid follower of the keto diet, which is known as a low-calorie, high-fat eating plan. Ripa said at the time she had zero intentions of joining the lifestyle.

“My husband has gone full keto, which I don’t mind telling you is something I could never do,” she told Bon Appetit’s Healthyish.

“I just don’t have that level of discipline,” Ripa explained, noting that her husband says she’s a “carb-o” thanks to her habit of “always” eating his burger bun as well as his fries whenever he orders the two.

KELLY RIPA BODY-SHAMED FOR 'SEXY' BIKINI PICTURE SNAPPED BY HUSBAND MARK CONSUELOS

“But you know, I work out, so I feel like I’m allowed,” Ripa added. “I’m 48, I’m entitled, and I’m eating whatever I want to eat.”

Ripa told People in 2015 that she works out daily to maintain her lean physique.

“There are a lot of people that don’t have to work out, and I am so happy for them, but I have to work out for my body type,” she explained at the time. “It’s part of my routine. It’s part of my ritual. It doesn’t just make me look better, but it makes me emotionally feel better.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.