'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart reveals an imposter has been posing as her in interviews

Lili Reinhart is speaking out after an imposter managed to successfully pose as her in interviews.

The "Riverdale" star responded on social media after Seventeen Magazine issued a statement explaining that it had "briefly published" an article that it thought contained the celebrity’s own words only to find out it was just a savvy imposter.

"Today, we briefly published a story with information we were lead to believe was from Lili Reinhart. However, it was brought to our attention that the person who contacted us was, in fact, an impersonator and had no connection to the Riverdale star," the publication said in a statement on Twitter. "We want to sincerely apologize to Lili and her fans for this unfortunate situation."

"We reacted swiftly by removing the story from our site and regret the erroneous reporting," the statement continued, "We take full responsibility and will be internally reviewing our editorial and fact-checking processes to ensure something like this does not happen again."

Buzzfeed reports that the "Hustlers" star then took to her Instagram Stories to share the statement from Seventeen Magazine in an effort to let people know that there is a person or people out there pretending to be her.

"For some bizarre reason, someone impersonated me in an interview with @seventeen," she wrote. "Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to address it."

Meanwhile, Yahoo Entertainment reports that The Daily Express seems to have been duped by a Reinhart imposter as well.

"It's been brought to my attention that the interview I shared with Lili Reinhart was fake, and someone has been impersonating Lili and her publicist," tweeted Lucas Hill-Paul, a TV reporter with the outlet. "Obviously, I'm embarrassed and quite disturbed, and sincerely apologize to anyone who was misled by the article."

"Thanks for all the kind words," he continued. "It's clearly been a strange day for Riverdale fans and I can only hope my apology eventually reaches Lili herself. I'm very sorry someone thought to do this to her, but it's clear they're in a tiny minority of those who just want to watch a fun show."