Ozzy Osbourne insists he's 'f---ing not dying' after canceling his tour but admits he's in 'constant pain'

Ozzy Osbourne declared that he's not "f---ing" dying as he spoke about recovering from his health issues in a new interview.

Osbourne, 74, underwent "life-altering" surgery in June 2022 and revealed he is still in "constant pain" while speaking on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard.

"Well, I've been working my guts out to try and get back on my feet," the "Crazy Train" singer admitted. "I’ve come to the point where Sharon says to me, 'You know what, the truth of the marriage, you can't keep booking tours and failing, canceling.'"

"So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine. But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn't say, ‘Yes,’" he continued. "I mean, if I could tour, I'd tour. But right now I can't book tours because right now, I don't think I could pull them off."

Co-host Billy Morrison noted that he didn't believe that Osbourne was retiring after the musician announced he'd canceled his tour.

"This f---ing press drive you nuts," Osbourne said. "I mean, I, I looked in the magazine, 'Ozzy's on his last legs,' I'm f---ing not dying."

Despite not being able to tour, the rock star is still being honored for his music. Osbourne recently won best metal performance and best rock album at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

"It's an award. It's, like, film has the Oscars — music has the Grammys. I'm not saying I don't like 'em, but I wish I could tour to back it up," he replied when asked what the wins mean to him.

"Cause I'm sitting at home. I'm getting these awards, and [it's] okay," Osbourne added. "I don't mind it. It cheers me up a little bit for a few days."

Osbourne has been suffering from physical ailments for years. He was severely injured in a quad-bike incident in the early 2000s and diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Elsewhere in the interview, the "No More Tears" singer spoke about the passing of his close friend Jeff Beck. The guitar legend passed after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.

"It was really sad when I, Sharon phoned me, she was in England. She said, ‘I got some bad news to tell you.’ I said, ‘What?’ She Said, ‘Jeff died.’"

Osbourne claimed he didn't have any idea that Beck was ill at the time and revealed the musician is buried in his back garden.

"I mean, for when I croak, if they buried me in my garden, people would have to sell tickets."

