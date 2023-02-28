Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Ozzy Osbourne insists he's 'f---ing not dying' after canceling his tour but admits he's in 'constant pain'

'Crazy Train' singer Ozzy Osbourne underwent 'life-altering' surgery in June 2022

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Ozzy Osbourne undergoes 'life-altering' surgery after falls in 2003, 2019 Video

Ozzy Osbourne undergoes 'life-altering' surgery after falls in 2003, 2019

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discusses the procedure to reportedly remove and realign pins in Osbourne's neck and back. He also weighs in on reports of children's weakened immune systems due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ozzy Osbourne declared that he's not "f---ing" dying as he spoke about recovering from his health issues in a new interview.

Osbourne, 74, underwent "life-altering" surgery in June 2022 and revealed he is still in "constant pain" while speaking on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard.

"Well, I've been working my guts out to try and get back on my feet," the "Crazy Train" singer admitted. "I’ve come to the point where Sharon says to me, 'You know what, the truth of the marriage, you can't keep booking tours and failing, canceling.'"

"So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine. But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn't say, ‘Yes,’" he continued. "I mean, if I could tour, I'd tour. But right now I can't book tours because right now, I don't think I could pull them off."

Ozzy Osbourne updated fans on his health condition in a new interview.

Ozzy Osbourne updated fans on his health condition in a new interview. (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

OZZY OSBOURNE HAS ‘IMPROVED QUITE CONSIDERABLY’ AFTER UNDERGOING MAJOR SURGERY

Co-host Billy Morrison noted that he didn't believe that Osbourne was retiring after the musician announced he'd canceled his tour.

"This f---ing press drive you nuts," Osbourne said. "I mean, I, I looked in the magazine, 'Ozzy's on his last legs,' I'm f---ing not dying."

Despite not being able to tour, the rock star is still being honored for his music. Osbourne recently won best metal performance and best rock album at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

"It's an award. It's, like, film has the Oscars — music has the Grammys. I'm not saying I don't like 'em, but I wish I could tour to back it up," he replied when asked what the wins mean to him.

Ozzy Osbourne underwent major surgery in June 2022.

Ozzy Osbourne underwent major surgery in June 2022. (Harry How)

"Cause I'm sitting at home. I'm getting these awards, and [it's] okay," Osbourne added. "I don't mind it. It cheers me up a little bit for a few days."

Osbourne has been suffering from physical ailments for years. He was severely injured in a quad-bike incident in the early 2000s and diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ozzy Osbourne heads into a medical center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The rock legend announced the same day he was canceling the remainder of his tour.

Ozzy Osbourne heads into a medical center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The rock legend announced the same day he was canceling the remainder of his tour. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

Elsewhere in the interview, the "No More Tears" singer spoke about the passing of his close friend Jeff Beck. The guitar legend passed after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.

"It was really sad when I, Sharon phoned me, she was in England. She said, ‘I got some bad news to tell you.’ I said, ‘What?’ She Said, ‘Jeff died.’"

Osbourne claimed he didn't have any idea that Beck was ill at the time and revealed the musician is buried in his back garden.

"I mean, for when I croak, if they buried me in my garden, people would have to sell tickets."

Jeff Beck performs during "Stars Align Tour" at in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jeff Beck performs during "Stars Align Tour" at in Atlanta, Georgia. (R. Diamond via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending