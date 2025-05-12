Kelly Osbourne ‘got more s---’ for her weight than being a drug addict, alcoholic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Osbourne says she’s received more criticism over her weight than anything else she’s ever done, including drugs and alcohol.

On Saturday, the reality TV star participated in a panel at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. During her appearance, the daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and TV personality Sharon Osbourne opened up about the scrutiny she's endured over the years due to her physical appearance.

"We live in a fat-phobic world," the 40-year-old told the attendees, as quoted by People magazine.

Being body-shamed even overshadowed some of her past struggles, Osbourne insisted.

"I have been a drug addict, an alcoholic… I’ve been a complete mess, disrespectful to people, horrible – but I got more s--- for being fat than I did for anything else. It’s insane."

Osbourne described how, when she was heavier, she often received backhanded comments.

"People [would] say, ‘You’re so pretty. Why don’t you just lose a little bit of weight, and then you’ll be the total package?’" she said.

According to the outlet, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum "tried everything" to shed the pounds. However, it wasn’t until Osbourne addressed her mental health that she started to see results.

"I tried probably everything that there is out there, whether it be surgery, medication, diet and exercise," Osbourne explained. "I got my mind where I needed it to be, and everything started to fall into place."

"It’s not just as simple as change your diet and move," she said. "You have to change your brain. You have to come to peace and acceptance about where you are in your life before you can start."

In 2020, Osbourne told the Hollywood Raw podcast that her gastric sleeve surgery was "the best thing I have ever done." Still, she stressed it wasn’t an overnight solution.

"The kind of surgery I had… if you don’t work out, and you don’t eat right, you gain weight," said Osbourne at the time. "All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that."

"I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it," she continued. "What people don’t realize is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving, and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me. It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix."

Back in 2023, Osbourne told Fox News Digital that she spent the nine months of her pregnancy in hiding with her father. She and Slipknot musician Sid Wilson welcomed their son Sidney in late 2022.

"I literally sat with my dad for nine months in a house, and I had the best pregnancy ever," she said at the time. "We had a lot of fun. We really did. But there was no way I was going to go out and about and have people see me and shame me because I was so big."

Osbourne said that while she was eager for motherhood, she was terrified of facing public scrutiny over her growing baby bump.

"I have been body-shamed since I was 14, 15 by the media," Osbourne explained. "I was known as Ozzy’s chubby daughter. They’d always comment about my body and the way I looked. And I just wanted to be myself. I didn’t want to be the prettiest girl in the room, but I was penalized because I wasn’t. It’s one of those things where I am totally fine with the way that I look and am happy with myself and how I am as a person, but other people aren’t. And that’s on them. It’s not on me."

"But people need to realize that we are responsible for our words," she said. "Just because you’re behind a keyboard doesn’t make it OK. And I do think there should be more laws and rules against what people can do to another person [online]. It’s horrible."

"Sometimes, the comments section of my social media, you just can’t look at it because just as there are many mean ones, there are nice ones, and people say really lovely things, but your mind doesn’t focus on that. You focus on the bad ones that you have. It can derail you for the entire day, week or month."

Osbourne said she tries not to let any comments about her weight and speculation about whether she’s had any work done get to her. But some days are better than others.

"I won’t lie and say there aren’t some days when I’m just like, ‘Holy f---, that is mean,’" she said.

In her third trimester, she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, she cut down on processed sugar to deal with the symptoms of weight gain, fatigue and ankle swelling.

"I hid for nine months when I was pregnant because I didn’t want what they did to Jessica Simpson when she was pregnant [to happen to me]," said Osbourne about the star being mercilessly body-shamed.

"I think it was disgusting," said Osbourne. "I still think it’s disgusting. It’s horrible, absolutely horrible. She was pregnant. What are you supposed to look like when you’re pregnant?"

"Rihanna changed the pregnancy style game in such a magical way," said Osbourne about the singer’s daring maternity looks during her pregnancies.

"I think what she did was incredible, but not every girl is Rihanna," Osbourne continued. "I definitely felt the pressure [to lose weight after giving birth]. And I 100% caved into losing the baby weight. I’m happy I lost it, but it was because I didn’t want to be picked on."