Kelly Clarkson announces Vegas residency

Kelly Clarkson is set to have a residency in Las Vegas.

Clarkson, 37, announced Friday that she'll be headlining a show at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort starting in April 2020 and running through September.

Clarkson says in a statement that she's excited and has always loved performing in Las Vegas and the energy of the crowds.

Pre-sale tickets for her 16 performances will be available starting Nov. 4 and public sales of tickets start Nov. 8.

Other stars with past residencies at the Zappos Theater include Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.

Clarkson's talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show" debuted in September and has hosted a slew of celebrity guests, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Meryl Streep.

Clarkson's career was jump-started by her "American Idol" win in 2002. She released her latest album, "Meaning of Life," in 2017. She also lent her voice to the animated movie "UglyDolls" earlier this year and is in her fourth season coaching on "The Voice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report