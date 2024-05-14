Kelly Clarkson admits to taking weight-loss drug because 'my blood work got so bad'

For months, fans have been speculating about the reason behind Kelly Clarkson 's weight loss. Now, the Grammy Award-winning artist is setting the record straight.

During Monday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson and guest Whoopi Goldberg had a candid conversation about their individual physical transformations, in which they both admitted to using weight-loss drugs.

"Every time I run into you, you look younger! You're like Benjamin Button," Clarkson told "The View" co-host. "It's like crazy every time you walk in!"

"First of all, it's all the weight I've lost," said Goldberg. "I've lost almost two people. I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me."

KELLY CLARKSON'S WEIGHT LOSS WAS MOTIVATED BY BEING PRE-DIABETIC: ‘I WAS A TINY BIT OVERWEIGHT’

Speaking of her own weight loss, Clarkson said, "Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my blood work got so bad. My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it.' I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else."

"[It's] something that aids in helping break down the sugar," said Clarkson, who revealed her body "doesn't do it right."

Earlier this year, the "Since U Been Gone" singer revealed the start of her journey began when doctors advised her it was time to drop some pounds. At the time, she credited her weight loss to a healthy diet.

"I eat a healthy mix," she told People magazine of her diet at the time. "I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90% of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

In February, Clarkson told guest, actor Kevin James , that she was pre-diabetic.

"Well, I was told I was pre-[diabetic]," Clarkson admitted. "That was literally what happened … I wasn't like shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight," the singer said.

"They were like, you're pre-diabetic , you're right on the borderline. I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet!'," she joked.

"Then I waited two years," she said of taking action, only after things progressed. That's when she decided to "do something about it."

Clarkson is one of many stars who have admitted to using popular weight-loss drugs, specifically Ozempic.

Last year, Oprah Winfrey opened up about her decision to use a weight-loss drug to combat a lifelong battle with her fluctuating weight.

"I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control. Obesity is a disease," she told People. "It’s not about willpower – it's about the brain."

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," Winfrey said. "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."