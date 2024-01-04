Expand / Collapse search
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson credits weight loss to healthy diet: ‘I’ve been listening to my doctor’

Clarkson turns to cold plunges, go-to workouts to maintain fit figure

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Kelly Clarkson is truly embracing the "New Year, New You" mantra. 

After the "Breakaway" singer left the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles for the Big Apple, Clarkson candidly spoke out about how living on the West Coast impacted her mental health and explained that upon moving to New York, she decided to choose a healthier lifestyle.

"I was very unhappy in LA and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start," Clarkson, 41, told People in her cover interview. 

kelly clarkson weight loss

Kelly Clarkson shared what diet tips have helped her in her weight-loss journey. (Getty Images)

She recalled telling NBC, the network that airs her talk show, "I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here [in LA] anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either."

"For the past few years, I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break."

The "A Moment Like This" singer confessed she also prioritized her physical health with some key dieting tips, as she was determined to get in the best possible shape of her life.

"I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it, because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

River Rose Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, and Remington Alexander Blackstock

The single mother of two shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, 47. (Photo by Kevin Winter)

She added, "But I still splurge. The other night I had a frozen yogurt with my daughter, and it was magical."

In 2018, Clarkson told "Today" that she lost 37 pounds after changing her diet. 

The single mother of two shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, 47.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013, and she filed for divorce in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

The "Because of You" crooner noted the split was part of the reason she decided to flee Los Angeles. 

Kelly Clarkson smiles while filming "The Voice."

In 2018, Kelly Clarkson revealed she had lost 37 pounds after changing her diet. (Evans Vestal Ward)

Clarkson previously revealed she is the happiest she has been in a long time with her divorce behind her.

When "The Kelly Clarkson Show" host is not working, she spends her downtime with her kids and admits their family go-to activities have helped her get in shape. 

"We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime, and we go to the museum," she added. "Walking in the city is quite the workout."

Like many celebrities, Clarkson noted that she benefits from spa treatments, including cold plunges in her health routine. 

Kelly Clarkson wears white blouse with gold jewelry

Kelly Clarkson moved her self-titled talk show to New York in October following her divorce. (NBC)

With the new year ahead, the former "American Idol" winner is ready to kick off a new season of her show.

"I was going through a really rough few years, and even in the first season it was rough behind closed doors," she said. "Just to be able to come into season 5 feeling good and knowing my kids feel good, and the dust has settled. Season 5 is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it."

