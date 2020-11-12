Kelly Clarkson reveals how her 6-year-old daughter River avoids schoolwork on Zoom

Kelly Clarkson's daughter is taking advantage of at-home schooling.

Like many students, Clarkson's 6-year-old daughter River is homeschooling as the coronavirus pandemic continues and schools remain closed.

During a recent episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "Since U Been Gone" singer revealed the trick that River uses when she wants to avoid working.

"My daughter does this thing ... it's quite funny," Clarkson, 38, began. "She will do this [raises arms and holds completely still] and just pretend and just pretend that her screen [is frozen]."

"She's six, she's six!" the star exclaimed. "I caught her being [frozen] and she'll just pretend like she's frozen so she doesn't have to do what they're asking her to do."

The Daytime Emmy winner said she gives River "points for the comedy," but wishes her daughter would "reel it in."

Clarkson is in the midst of a divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares River and a 4-year-old son Remington.

In an attempt to protect their "little hearts," the singer has put her children in therapy amid the split.

"It’s just one day when you’re like, 'Wow, this has forever changed and it’s not just my heart has changed, there's other little hearts, too,'" she told Extra last month.

“The Voice” coach continued: "We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists 'cause we want to do it right."

"I definitely want to do it right," Clarkson added. "Everyone's sad and it’s OK to be sad."